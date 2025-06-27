75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Kevin Barr hired as digital content producer at Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas Review-Journal digital content producer Kevin Barr Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Las Ve ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal digital content producer Kevin Barr Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
People take a gondola ride at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on Thursday, Dec. 12, 202 ...
Discount retailer opens on Las Vegas Strip
Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas (File photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Off-Strip casino-hotel, GM part ways
The Nevada Gaming Commission approved $10,000 fine against Nevada casino. (Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Gaming Commission approves $10K fine for Nevada casino
An Air Canada plane lifts off from Harry Reid International Airport. (File/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Uh-oh, Canada: International air traffic tumbles at Las Vegas airport
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Kevin Barr has joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s digital news team.

As a digital content producer, Barr is responsible for managing the Review-Journal’s website, scheduling social media posts, writing breaking news stories and more.

A Southern California native, Barr recalled falling in love with broadcast journalism as a child watching the nightly news from his childhood home in the United Kingdom and, later, in Houston, Texas. Barr graduated from Chapman University in 2024 with a degree in broadcast journalism.

“Kevin has embraced his new role as a digital content producer. He is actively creating content and managing daytime weekend social media,” Review-Journal Vice President of Digital Strategy Jim Prather said. “Kevin has done an excellent job delivering breaking news to our audience on lvrj.com.”

Previously, Barr interned at Orange Coast Magazine in Orange County, California, in 2024, and produced multimedia stories for Chapman News from 2023 to 2024.

In his junior year at Chapman, Barr took a sports journalism class taught by best-selling author and journalist Jeff Pearlman. There, Barr realized that writing, not television, was his path into the world of professional journalism.

“There were two things that didn’t excite me much about going into local TV news. First, the idea of having to move to a really small town, and second, the fact that even if a story was really interesting, you still only had a couple of minutes, max, to tell it,” Barr said.

After pivoting to digital production, Barr said, the position at the Review-Journal stood out because it served as “a great starting point to figure out where I really wanted to end up in print and digital media.”

Contact Isaiah Steinberg at isteinberg@reviewjournal.com. Follow @IsaiahStei27 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A woman walks by a sign "Buy now pay later" at a store in Bangalore, India, on Sept. 10, 2009. ...
Buy Now, Pay Later loans will soon affect some credit scores
By Cora Lewis Associated Press

Hundreds of millions of ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ loans will soon affect credit scores for millions of Americans who use the loans to buy clothing, furniture, concert tickets, and takeout.

MORE STORIES