Kevin Barr hired as digital content producer at Las Vegas Review-Journal

As a digital content producer, Barr is responsible for managing the Review-Journal’s website, scheduling social media posts, writing breaking news stories and more.

A Southern California native, Barr recalled falling in love with broadcast journalism as a child watching the nightly news from his childhood home in the United Kingdom and, later, in Houston, Texas. Barr graduated from Chapman University in 2024 with a degree in broadcast journalism.

“Kevin has embraced his new role as a digital content producer. He is actively creating content and managing daytime weekend social media,” Review-Journal Vice President of Digital Strategy Jim Prather said. “Kevin has done an excellent job delivering breaking news to our audience on lvrj.com.”

Previously, Barr interned at Orange Coast Magazine in Orange County, California, in 2024, and produced multimedia stories for Chapman News from 2023 to 2024.

In his junior year at Chapman, Barr took a sports journalism class taught by best-selling author and journalist Jeff Pearlman. There, Barr realized that writing, not television, was his path into the world of professional journalism.

“There were two things that didn’t excite me much about going into local TV news. First, the idea of having to move to a really small town, and second, the fact that even if a story was really interesting, you still only had a couple of minutes, max, to tell it,” Barr said.

After pivoting to digital production, Barr said, the position at the Review-Journal stood out because it served as “a great starting point to figure out where I really wanted to end up in print and digital media.”

Contact Isaiah Steinberg at isteinberg@reviewjournal.com. Follow @IsaiahStei27 on X.