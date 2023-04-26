KFC offering free college tuition for its Nevada workers

KFC is offering free college tuition for its employees in Nevada thanks to a partnership with nonprofit online school Western Governors University.

Pedestrians walk past a KFC fast-food restaurant, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. KFC is partnering with nonprofit online school Western Governors University and the fast-food chain’s nonprofit to offer free college tuition for its employees in Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A KFC fast-food restaurant on Sahara Avenue is shown, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. KFC is partnering with nonprofit online school Western Governors University and the fast-food chain’s nonprofit to offer free college tuition for its employees in Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A KFC fast-food restaurant sign on Sahara Avenue is shown, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. KFC is partnering with nonprofit online school Western Governors University and the fast-food chain’s nonprofit to offer free college tuition for its employees in Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A KFC fast-food restaurant on Sahara Avenue is shown, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. KFC is partnering with nonprofit online school Western Governors University and the fast-food chain’s nonprofit to offer free college tuition for its employees in Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A pedestrian walks past a KFC fast-food restaurant, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. KFC is partnering with nonprofit online school Western Governors University and the fast-food chain’s nonprofit to offer free college tuition for its employees in Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A pedestrian walks past a KFC fast-food restaurant, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. KFC is partnering with nonprofit online school Western Governors University and the fast-food chain’s nonprofit to offer free college tuition for its employees in Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

KFC is offering free college tuition for its employees in Nevada thanks to a partnership with the online school Western Governors University and the fast food chain’s nonprofit.

“The program at WGU is perfect for someone who may not have enough hours in the day to balance a traditional college experience on top of a full- or part-time job and other life priorities,” Emma Horn, executive director of the KFC Foundation, said in a statement.

The nonprofit university, based in Millcreek, Utah, offers more than 60 different bachelor’s and master’s degrees and certification programs in business, information technology, education and health care.

“We always make sure that we adjust our curriculum to align with those skills that are in demand in the marketplace,” Benbow said.

Rick Benbow, western region vice president of WGU, said the partnership covers $8,000 per year in tuition costs.

He said there is no cap on how many KFC employees can participate in the free tuition program. The only requirement is that an employee must be in good standing and work at a participating KFC location, according to Benbow.

There are 18 participating KFC locations in Southern Nevada, according to WGU spokeswoman Danielle McCormick.

The partnership started Jan. 24, and more than 340 applicants in Nevada have applied using KFC’s free tuition program, according to Benbow. In total, he said, there are more than 3,000 Nevadans enrolled at WGU, and nationally, there are more than 135,000 enrolled.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to provide alternative pathways to hardworking individuals who, but for maybe life circumstances, wouldn’t have the opportunity to pursue their educational endeavors,” Benbow said.

Participating locations

— 4924 Boulder Highway.

— 1990 N. Nellis Blvd.

— 5940 Spring Mountain Road.

— 4420 W. Sahara Ave.

— 6181 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

— 1318 W. Craid Road.

— 4855 S. Fort Apache Road.

— 1353 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

— 5930 Centennial Center Blvd.

— 3245 E. Tropicana Ave.

— 8590 W. Cheyenne Ave.

— 2355 E. Windmill Lane.

— 6965 Aliante Parkway.

— 7017 S. Durango Drive.

— 5720 Losee Road.

— 1282 W. Warm Springs Road.

— 680 E. Horizon Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.