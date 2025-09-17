Kim Kardashian’s Skims opens 1st store in Las Vegas

Skims, the clothing brand launched by Kim Kardashian, announced Wednesday that it has opened the doors on its first Las Vegas store.

Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The wait is over, shoppers. Las Vegas officially has its first Skims store.

Skims is described on its website as “a solutions oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear.”

The brand was launched by Kardashian in 2019, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The new Forum Shops location is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Skims’ website said.

The store marks the brand’s first location in Las Vegas.