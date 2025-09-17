88°F
Business

Kim Kardashian’s Skims opens 1st store in Las Vegas

Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Mon ...
Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2025 - 9:18 am
 
Updated September 17, 2025 - 9:31 am

The wait is over, shoppers. Las Vegas officially has its first Skims store.

Skims, the clothing brand launched by Kim Kardashian, announced Wednesday that it has opened the doors on its store at the Forum Shops on the Las Vegas Strip.

Skims is described on its website as “a solutions oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear.”

The brand was launched by Kardashian in 2019, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The new Forum Shops location is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Skims’ website said.

The store marks the brand’s first location in Las Vegas.

