Kirk comments lead to Las Vegas Realtors incoming board member resignation

An incoming member of the board of directors of Las Vegas Realtors resigned from his position after posting comments on social media on the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, according to statement released by the trade association.

Mark Sivek was set to become a member of the board of directors in 2026, according to LVR.

“We want to make it clear that LVR and its leaders do not condone hateful or potentially hurtful speech, and that such comments do not reflect the views and values of our association and profession,” LVR President George Kypreos said in a statement. “Such public comments are contrary to LVR policy and the Code of Ethics all Realtors are sworn to uphold, and they will be addressed through the processes in place.”

Sivek’s post on Facebook called for “no thoughts no prayers” for the slain activist. Sivek’s Facebook page has since been taken down.

Kypreos said he removed Sivek from appointed committees at LVR.

Sivek was also fired from real estate brokerage Realty ONE Group Las Vegas, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation but who were not authorized to speak about the matter.

Sivek couldn’t be reached for comment by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In a statement to LVR members Kypreos said, “What adds to this tragedy is seeing comments on social media that attempt to justify or even celebrate what happened. Let me be clear: that is completely unacceptable. Regardless of politics, opinions, or beliefs, every person deserves safety, dignity, and respect.”

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday while hosting an event at Utah Valley University. Kirk co-founded the organization Turning Point USA.

