Knight Hawks ink partnership deal with M Resort

An artist's rendering of Vegas Knight Hawks at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. (courtesy @KnightHawksIFL on Twitter)

The Vegas Knight Hawks scored before they even stepped foot on the field for their inaugural season.

M Resort and the expansion Indoor Football League Hawks inked a sponsorship deal making the Henderson resort the team’s official headquarters hotel.

“As a great place for sports fans to watch their favorite teams, M Resort joins in the excitement of having indoor football as a new sport in Las Vegas and the Knight Hawks as a new hometown team to root for,” Hussain Mahrous, vice president and general manager of the M, said in a statement.

The partnership includes M Resort having its logo prominently featured on signage inside Dollar Loan Center where the Knight Hawks will play their home games. The team kicks off its inaugural IFL season Friday at home.

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley also owns the Knight Hawks and Silver Knights.

The announcement comes on the heels of M Resort partnering with the Henderson Silver Knights, becoming a member of the Silver Society, a group of founding partners for the Silver Knights, the Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena. The M is also the official team headquarters hotel for the NFL’s Raiders.

“This newest agreement only further cements our relationship with M Resort, which will be such an important partner for our efforts in the Henderson community and for our fans,” Silver Knights and Knight Hawks Chief Operating Officer Chase Jolesch, said in a statement. “With kickoff for Knight Hawks football only days away at The Dollar Loan Center, M Resort will offer our fans first-class amenities that will add to a game day experience that no other IFL city can match.”

