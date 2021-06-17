110°F
Business

Kohl’s to close stores for Thanksgiving holiday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2021 - 12:50 pm
 
In this Aug. 28, 2018, fie photo, a Kohl's sign is shown in front of a Kohl's store in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Kohl’s announced Thursday it will be closing all of its locations on Thanksgiving Day this year but customers can still shop online and through the retailer’s mobile app.

The company said in a statement the decision “comes after positive response from last year’s closure on Thanksgiving Day, as well as evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season.”

Kohl’s has seven locations in Nevada, including stores in Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

