Kristen DeSilva hired at the Review-Journal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has hired Kristen DeSilva to serve as deputy editor of Neon, the company’s entertainment and dining guide.

DeSilva has returned to the Review-Journal newsroom and will play a key role in the expanded Neon’s entertainment coverage. She is directly involved in the print and digital product, from generating story ideas to creating, curating and editing stories, videos, social media and other content.

“Kristen’s digital and broadcast experience is a terrific fit for our expanding entertainment coverage on the new neon website and the weekly print edition,” said Review-Journal Managing Editor Anastasia Hendrix. “Her energy, ideas and passion for Las Vegas will make neon an even more essential resource for navigating the rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.”

Previously, DeSilva worked for the RJ from 2014 to 2016 on the digital desk as an audience development director. She has futher experience in newsrooms working as a content producer for FOX5 Vegas and Nevada Public Radio as an audience engagement specialist, where she most recently worked since 2022.

“I’m thrilled to be back at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where my professional career began,” said DeSilva. “The all-new Neon is your go-to guide for making the most of Las Vegas, curated by a dedicated team of talented and knowledgeable writers. Explore it online anytime, pick up a free copy at a nearby newsstand, and follow us on social media for even more insider tips and local highlights.”

In 2016, she won first place at the Nevada Press Association for Best Platform Writing, Urban Daily, and was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2022 for Outstanding Achievement, Newscast, Evening, Larger Markets.

She is a native of Las Vegas, a UNLV grad and an avid birder.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

