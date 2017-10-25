L Makeup Institute opens retail store at Tivoli Village

L Makeup Institute has opened a retail location at Tivoli Village providing services including makeup application, group makeup lessons and a retail area with over 40 professional cosmetics brands.

Employees cheer the opening of L Makeup Institute at Tivoli Villlage. (L Makeup Institute)

L Makeup Institute occupies 2,000 square feet at Tivoli Village and opened in August. (L Makeup Institute)

The space is the brainchild of makeup artist Lissette Waugh, a Las Vegas native and founder of L Makeup Institute, described in a statement as “the city’s only accredited school offering a full curriculum in makeup artistry and special makeup effects.”

“Our retail component now makes it possible for anyone to have a celebrity-style red carpet treatment for any occasion,” Waugh said in the statement. “For formals, charity events, weddings, costume parties and more, we offer full makeup application services using only the highest-level products.”

The 2,000 square-foot retail space, which opened in August, includes numerous different styles of false eyelashes, a glitter bar with 15 cosmetic grade glitters, skincare lines including Ebryolisse, Korres and Philosophy, a full offering of tools including airbrush machines, rolling cases, brushes and more.