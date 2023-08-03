La Bonita to reopen Desert Inn location after 2 years of closure

La Bonita set to reopen its Desert Inn location more than two years after a wind storm caused it to close.

La Bonita grocery store under construction on Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The location partially collapsed in 2021 and is now scheduled to reopen this fall. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

La Bonita grocery store under construction on Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The location partially collapsed in 2021 and is now scheduled to reopen this fall. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Repair work is seen at La Bonita supermarket at 2500 E. Desert Inn Road, where part of the front awning collapsed in August, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los trabajos de reparación se aprecian en el supermercado La Bonita en 2500 E. Desert Inn Road, donde parte de la marquesina frontal se derrumbó en agosto, en Las Vegas el miércoles 13 de octubre de 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

La Bonita grocery store under construction on Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The location partially collapsed in 2021 and is now scheduled to reopen this fall. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

La Bonita grocery store under construction on Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The location partially collapsed in 2021 and is now scheduled to reopen this fall. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

La Bonita is set to reopen its Desert Inn supermarket location later this year after nearly two years of closure.

The supermarket, which was closed in 2021 after it partially collapsed due to a windstorm, is expected to reopen sometime in the fall of this year, according to Jessica Tabares, a spokesperson for La Bonita. The store is located at 2500 E. Desert Inn Road.

“We will be very happy to get our neighbors back to this store,” Tabares said.

Tabares said La Bonita wished the re-opening of the Desert Inn location could happen faster but the process has been drawn out since the company needed to work with the landlord of the property to get repairs done and needed to obtain permits from Clark County to fix the damage. But she said La Bonita is taking the opportunity to fully remodel the Desert Inn location and install new equipment and add several self-checkout stations.

The location will also have the typical features of a La Bonita store with a kitchen, a juice bar, full produce section and meat department.

It’s estimated that La Bonita will need to hire about 100 employees in order to operate the Desert Inn location and hiring event should take place before this store opens, according to Tabares. She said the employees who were working at the Desert Inn location before it closed were offered jobs at other La Bonita stores and they will have the opportunity to transfer back.

The starting wages for the open positions at the Desert Inn La Bonita will range from $12 – $17 an hour, according to Tabares.

Once the Desert Inn store reopens, La Bonita will have seven locations operating throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Although the company’s website says an eighth location is set to be added to the area sometime in 2024. Tabares said she couldn’t share any details about where or when a new La Bonita location would open.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com or @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.