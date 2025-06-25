LA fashion brand opens flagship Las Vegas Strip store

The brand is known for using natural materials, gaining popularity with its Ark bag.

Cult Gaia opened a flagship retail location in the Wynn on June 23. The space, designed in collaboration with with Sugar House Design, Brandi Howe, and T__M, will offer the brand’s full collection.

A Los Angeles-based fashion brand opened a flagship location at Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas.

The brand is known for its “artful, sculptural designs,” according to a press release, utilizing natural materials in its designs and bags, like the Ark bag which gained popularity in 2018.

The Las Vegas location marks the brand’s 10th storefront, with other locations globally, including Miami, Los Angeles, Saint Tropez and Mykonos.

The store is located in the Encore Esplanade in Suite E10A. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

