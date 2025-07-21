Labubu in Las Vegas: Here’s all you need to know about the plush craze

Hundreds of people eagerly awaited the opening of Pop Mart in Downtown Summerlin to get their hands on this small plush doll.

Shoppers line up outside Pop Mart’s new store in Las Vegas July 12, 2025. The grand opening drew hundreds—some of whom waited overnight—eager to purchase the popular Labubu collectible dolls, which are often sold out online or resold at marked-up prices. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Lauren Frixione organizes her purchases after visiting Pop Mart’s new store in Las Vegas July 12, 2025 Saturday morning. The grand opening drew hundreds—some of whom waited overnight—eager to purchase the popular Labubu collectible dolls sold by Pop Mart, which are often sold out online or resold at marked-up prices. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Rudy Gonzalez waits with his nephew Aidan Barron, 10, after arriving at 11 p.m. Friday night outside Pop Mart’s new store in Las Vegas July 12, 2025. The grand opening drew hundreds eager to purchase the popular Labubu collectible dolls, which are often sold out online or resold at marked-up prices. Many brought folding chairs and camped overnight to secure a spot in line. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Customers look at Labubu dolls on display at Pop Mart’s new store in Las Vegas July 12, 2025. The grand opening drew hundreds—some of whom waited overnight—eager to purchase the popular collectibles, which are often sold out online or resold at marked-up prices. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

John Giangrande waits while his partner Lauren Frixione organizes their purchases after visiting Pop Mart’s new store in Las Vegas July 12, 2025 Saturday morning. The grand opening drew hundreds—some of whom waited overnight—eager to purchase the popular Labubu collectible dolls sold by Pop Mart, which are often sold out online or resold at marked-up prices. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

A line wrapped around the Downtown Summerlin shopping center on the morning of July 12, while patrons eagerly awaited the opening of a new Pop Mart.

Most of them had one thing in mind: a Labubu.

Labubus, an elf-like plush doll, has recently exploded in popularity. Walking around the Las Vegas Valley, the dolls can be spotted hanging off people’s bags, belt loops or lanyards as accessories.

Justin Gladden had been waiting in line for the opening since 11 p.m. the previous day in the hopes of just getting a peek.

“Everyone needs a little ugly friend, you know,” said Gladden. “It’s people adding a little bit more accessories to their outfits, that’s something I really enjoy.”

All fanatics agree: Las Vegas is a Labubu city.

What is a Labubu?

Labubus’ backstory, originally crafted in 2015, is robust.

Created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, Labubus originally appeared in a picture book inspired by Nordic mythology called “The Monsters.” Lung’s creatures, with their iconic serrated teeth and pointed ears, are revered.

“Despite a mischievous look, LABUBU is kind-hearted and always wants to help, but often accidentally achieves the opposite,” states the Pop Mart website.

The Chinese retailer Pop Mart is the exclusive seller of Labubu, transforming the monster into a collectible in 2019, allowing people to buy their own.

Pop Mart also sells a variety of popular figurines online, such as Hirono or Skullpanda, but they corner a specific part of the market called “blind boxes,” where it packages mystery collection items.

A blind box is a sealed package with a mystery figurine inside. The side of the packaging creatively previews the purchase, giving multiple options as to what could be inside, but it doesn’t fully reveal itself until it is open — like gambling.

Labubus come in different sizes, attire and colorways, even some collaborations like Coca–Cola or popular anime One Piece – and in different variations, like bracelets and tote bags.

And what has become Pop Mart’s bread and butter, is Labubu keychain blind boxes, where real fanaticism lies. More specifically, their Have a Seat, Exciting Macaron and Big into Energy, which is the most popular, series where people can gamble on what color or designs are inside.

Each collection has six different designs and one “secret” design, which is not previewed on the box, which are the most desirable.

Getting a normal design is a 1-in-6 chance; getting a secret is 1-in-72.

Labubu originally gained traction in Asia, but became a global phenomenon in 2024 when Lisa, a member of K-pop group “Blackpink,” showed off her very own Labubu on Instagram. Additionally, Rihanna added to the craze when she was seen with a Labubu dangling on her Louis Vuitton handbag.

Nowadays, people also customize their Labubus with outfits, rhinestones, accessories and even protective cases to keep them from getting dirty.

Now, getting a Labubu is virtually impossible, so popping one of the keychains on your person — it’s a victory.

Las Vegas as a Labubu town

Peyton Cromer runs a Labubu customization business called Miss C Collective and is the administrator for the “Labubu - Las Vegas” Facebook group.

The group has almost 2,000 members.

In the Facebook group, people can buy, sell and trade Labubus with other locals, promote Labubu events or warn people of scammers in the area.

Cromer has always been interested in blind boxes, buying Disney-themed ones since she was a child. She first became interested in Labubus around September when she saw a viral video of someone putting eyelashes on their plush.

“I think there’s just kind of a certain allure to it, because they’re so hard to get,” said Cromer. “They have now become this kind of designer icon status, because you have to fight to get these dolls.”

Cromer herself got lucky in December, scoring a Labubu off the Pop Mart website. Currently, Cromer has over 20 pieces of Labubu merchandise, all real, and one knockoff she wears for “safety” in public.

“Labubu stealing is a huge, kind of epidemic, so I purposely bought a dupe to carry on my bag. I don’t feel comfortable carrying mine out,” said Cromer. “It’s literally like a Birkin. I wear my own little fake one, just to like, kind of represent that I’m in the community.”

On the weekends, Cromer can be found customizing Labubus, and other blind box favorites, with small gems on the ears and teeth at Labubu community events. At these events, she can make up to $600 in a day.

“Right now, we’re definitely becoming a Labubu hotspot,” said Ryan Lim, who coordinates these trading and selling events.

Lim said he has been interested in Labubus for “a while,” but has noticed the recent craze in the past few months. Like Cromer, Lim believes the chase and exclusivity adds to the trend, but also the aspect of self-expression.

“I think they’re fun, cute and trendy collectibles that bring people a lot of joy and allow people to express their own creativity in public,” said Lim. “You can sort of really express your personality through the kinds of outfits that you might dress your Labubus in.”

Lim is an admin for another Las Vegas Facebook group, this one specifically geared towards all Pop Mart items; Labubus included, of course. The private group has around 1,500 members.

For him, the community aspect has been one of joy and celebration.

“I think the group that I am an admin for we’re very kind to one another and we’re all there for the genuine joy of collecting,” said Lim. “We always celebrate each other’s wins. So, if someone ever pulls a secret, they’ll post in the group, and everyone will celebrate them and be happy for them.”

How to get a Labubu?

Most Labubu retailing occurs online. That’s because selling them at brick and mortar has become unattainable because of large crowds that rush the stores.

Only on opening day does Pop Mart sell Labubus in store, which leads to long lines and camping out like on July 12.

Those interested watch the Pop Mart website, social media or tune into blogs to make sure they don’t miss a “drop,” or when they restock or release new items. Buyers have the option to get them shipped to their door or pick them up in-store.

If you get lucky on the website, a Labubu blind box keychain will run you around $27.99. Other, more exclusive items, can run up to $150 via Pop Mart.

Currently, there are three Pop Marts locally: Fashion Show Las Vegas, Miracle Mile Shops and Downtown Summerlin, all with in-store pickup available.

For Esmeralda Co, who stood in line for the opening of Pop Mart with her niece and nephew with two Labubus strapped to her chest, she got lucky online.

“It was such a hassle to even get one. Because realistically, you think that you can just go to the store to buy one or go online and easily purchase one. But no, you have to see when they drop online,” said Co. “It was almost like gambling. It was kind of fun.”

When others don’t get so lucky, that’s where reselling comes in. If you can’t get your hands on a Labubu from Pop Mart, you can head to Facebook and look for trading and selling groups, social media livestreams or toy stores who resell them, but it’ll cost you.

The resale market for Labubus is where the majority of money is exchanged. Certain colors, designs and specifically the “secret” Labubu versions can sell online for upwards of $400.

Aside from the three Pop Marts, there are plenty of resale stores. There are a multitude in the Chinatown area, such as Cutie Design Studio in Shanghai Plaza, 3D Retro on Spring Mountain or Animetsubasa off Rainbow Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

Or, if you’re looking to pay a little for your Labubu, with a large payoff, go to Claw World in Chinatown. Starting at $10, you can try your hand at a claw machine to win a Labubu

But buyers beware of “Lafufus” or “Chafufus,” fake Labubus people try to pass off as real ones. To check if it is real, scan the QR code on the box, and happy Labubu hunting.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.