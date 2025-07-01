Land lease signed for Nevada’s first standalone children’s hospital

Another step has been taken to secure Nevada’s first children’s hospital at the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park.

New Las Vegas bookstore to specialize in rare books, with a side of conversation

The site unveiling for Intermountain Healthcare's stand alone children's hospital on Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024. The children's hospital will be the first in Nevada. (Courtesy: Intermountain Healtcare)

The planned site for Intermountain Healthcare's stand alone children's hospital. The hospital will be located at UNLV's Harry Reid Research and Technology Park. (Courtesy: Intermountain Healtcare)

Intermountain Healthcare has completed a land lease agreement for Nevada’s first standalone children’s hospital.

On Tuesday, Intermountain Healthcare, The Gardner Group and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Research Foundation announced the completion of a land lease agreement at UNLV’s Harry Reid Research and Technology Park.

In October, the site was unveiled for the children’s hospital, which will be built on around 34 acres of land at the 122-acre tech park. In rough numbers, the hospital will be 710,000 square feet, Mitchell Cloward, president of Intermountain Health’s Desert Region told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in October, with over 200 beds.

The project is anticipated to break ground in early 2026 and open by 2o30. Currently, the hospital’s design, clinical activities and workforce planning, which includes recruitment, are underway.

The Gardner Group is a commercial real estate development group based in Salt Lake City. Shepley Bulfinch and Gensler were announced in January as the architects.

The goal of the hospital is to bring to Southern Nevada specialists in such areas as oncology and cardiovascular, among other services, so children and their families do not have to travel out-of-state for care.

In September, The Lincy Institute, a public policy think tank at UNLV, published a study highlighting the need for a stand-alone children’s hospital in Southern Nevada.

Nevada has 267 pediatricians to serve 640,000 children under the age of 18 and has only 59.5 available pediatricians for every 100,000 children. Nevada ranks among the lowest in clinical care, access to care, quality of care and preventive clinical services, as per the 2022 American Health Rankings Health of Women and Children Report.

Each year, the hospital is expected to create $841 million in annual economic output, according to an independent research study conducted by Applied Analysis. A $724 million boost to Nevada’s economy is expected for the five years the hospital is being built. Once open, the hospital is expected to create 1,334 jobs throughout health care and related fields.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.