Land south of Strip goes up for sale

A hospital chain that spent more than $60 million for land in Las Vegas now wants to sell some of it.

A vacant land on the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

HCA Healthcare has listed about 16.6 acres for sale at the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, according to marketing materials from brokerage firm CBRE Group.

No asking price was given.

Would-be buyers were asked to submit a price, development plans and deal-structure timelines. Proposals were due by the end of last month.

HCA owns nearly 60 acres of land at that corner, raising the prospect of a big medical campus several miles south of Las Vegas Boulevard’s famed casino corridor. As of last week, Clark County Building Department records online did not show any project plans by the for-profit health care giant.

The company said in a statement for this story that it is working through its development plans, that nothing has been sold, and that it is “in the process of looking for suitable tenants that would provide value to the community.”

Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA owns and operates around 190 hospitals. Last year, it booked more than $6.6 billion in net income, and CEO Sam Hazen made $23.8 million in total compensation, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Locally, HCA operates Sunrise, Southern Hills and MountainView hospitals.

It purchased the 56.6-acre spread at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus in late 2022 for around $62.3 million from Station Casinos.

Months earlier, Station bought 120-plus acres across the street, at the southwest corner of the intersection, for roughly $172 million.

That site remains undeveloped as well.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.