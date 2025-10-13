53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Land south of Strip goes up for sale

A for sale sign by brokerage CBRE Group is posted on a vacant land on the northwest corner of L ...
A for sale sign by brokerage CBRE Group is posted on a vacant land on the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A vacant land on the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue is seen on Tuesd ...
A vacant land on the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A vacant land on the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue is seen on Tuesd ...
A vacant land on the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Assemblymember Heidi Kasama has announced plans to run for a position on the Clark County Commi ...
Outlawed contracts from MV Realty creating financial nightmares for some Nevadans
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
No air traffic control delays occurring at Las Vegas airport
A trader looks at financial information on his computer on the floor at the New York Stock Exch ...
Wall Street drops to its worst day since April after Trump’s threats of tariffs shatter its calm
The Mega Solar Array property owned by Invenergy is seen on Jan. 9, 2023, outside of Las Vegas. ...
Feds cancel review of Vegas-sized solar farm in Nevada desert
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

A hospital chain that spent more than $60 million for land south of the Strip now wants to sell some of it.

HCA Healthcare has listed about 16.6 acres for sale at the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, according to marketing materials from brokerage firm CBRE Group.

No asking price was given.

Would-be buyers were asked to submit a price, development plans and deal-structure timelines. Proposals were due by the end of last month.

HCA owns nearly 60 acres of land at that corner, raising the prospect of a big medical campus several miles south of Las Vegas Boulevard’s famed casino corridor. As of last week, Clark County Building Department records online did not show any project plans by the for-profit health care giant.

The company said in a statement for this story that it is working through its development plans, that nothing has been sold, and that it is “in the process of looking for suitable tenants that would provide value to the community.”

Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA owns and operates around 190 hospitals. Last year, it booked more than $6.6 billion in net income, and CEO Sam Hazen made $23.8 million in total compensation, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Locally, HCA operates Sunrise, Southern Hills and MountainView hospitals.

It purchased the 56.6-acre spread at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus in late 2022 for around $62.3 million from Station Casinos.

Months earlier, Station bought 120-plus acres across the street, at the southwest corner of the intersection, for roughly $172 million.

That site remains undeveloped as well.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES