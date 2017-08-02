Largest LGBT community business event kicks off in Las Vegas

More than 1,000 people kicked off the world’s largest business development event for the LGBT community Wednesday at Caesars Palace.

Chance Mitchell speaks at the annual awards dinner for the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Mitchell is a co-founder of the chamber and serves as the group’s CEO.​ The group is meeting this week in Las Vegas. (Wesley Juhl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Over three days, members of the Washington-based National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce will discuss business strategies and political and cultural challenges facing gay business people.

On the 15th anniversary of the formation of the chamber by co-founders Justin Nelson and Chance Mitchell, who launched festivities in an opening plenary session Wednesday, the organization is having the largest gathering in its history in Las Vegas and plans to return in July 2020.

State Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, welcomed the organization to Las Vegas.

During the course of the event, chamber members will hear presentation by fashion icon and author Tim Gunn; entrepreneur and LGBT advocate Lisa Vanderpump; “Predictable Success” author Les McKeown; and Lucas Grindley, editor-in-chief of The Advocate, a major gay publication.

Attendees also will hear from India’s Crown Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, the first openly gay royal in the world.

