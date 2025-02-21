Largest Porsche dealership in Nevada opens in Henderson

Gaudin Motor Company has announced the opening of Porsche Henderson, the second Porsche dealership in its portfolio.

Gaudin Motor Company has announced the opening of Porsche Henderson, the second Porsche dealership in its portfolio. The new dealership is at 7779 Eastgate Road and is a LEED-certified facility. Gaudin Motor Company is one of the oldest family-owned dealerships in the region and has been in Southern Nevada since 1922.

The family says Porsche Henderson is a world-class destination for Porsche enthusiasts. It has several exclusive amenities, including the Bespoke Porsche Fitting Lounge, where customers can tailor their Porsche with personalized consultations. There’s a cafe, and three lounges on site, as well as multiple experience areas based on Porsche’s classic, motorsport, e-performance and lifestyle themes.

Additionally, Porsche owners are treated to a private, curated delivery experience.

“This is more than just a showroom; it’s a welcoming space for Porsche enthusiasts and the community,” Porsche Henderson President Debbie Ackerman, said in a release. “We look forward to providing the world-class service and excellence that are hallmarks of both Porsche and Gaudin Motor Company.”

Porsche Henderson is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.