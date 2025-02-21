57°F
Largest Porsche dealership in Nevada opens in Henderson

Porsche Henderson Opens
February 20, 2025 - 6:58 pm
February 20, 2025 - 6:58 pm
 

Gaudin Motor Company has announced the opening of Porsche Henderson, the second Porsche dealership in its portfolio. The new dealership is at 7779 Eastgate Road and is a LEED-certified facility. Gaudin Motor Company is one of the oldest family-owned dealerships in the region and has been in Southern Nevada since 1922.

The family says Porsche Henderson is a world-class destination for Porsche enthusiasts. It has several exclusive amenities, including the Bespoke Porsche Fitting Lounge, where customers can tailor their Porsche with personalized consultations. There’s a cafe, and three lounges on site, as well as multiple experience areas based on Porsche’s classic, motorsport, e-performance and lifestyle themes.

Additionally, Porsche owners are treated to a private, curated delivery experience.

“This is more than just a showroom; it’s a welcoming space for Porsche enthusiasts and the community,” Porsche Henderson President Debbie Ackerman, said in a release. “We look forward to providing the world-class service and excellence that are hallmarks of both Porsche and Gaudin Motor Company.”

Porsche Henderson is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.

