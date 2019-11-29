Las Vegans hitting stores early on Black Friday

The Retail Association of Nevada estimates roughly 1.65 million adults in the state will be shopping over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend and Cyber Monday.

Signs marking holiday sales are distributed throughout Walmart on Blue Diamond Road on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. Some Black Friday deals begin early at Walmart this year. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegans are out and about early Friday morning picking up what they see as can’t-miss deals.

The trade organization projects total spending to reach $593 million over the holiday weekend, a nearly 6 percent increase from a year earlier. The average Nevadan is predicted to spend $360, compared with last year’s average of $350.

Of course, Black Friday is expected to be the busiest shopping day, with about 69 percent of shoppers surveyed planning to camp out or wake up at dawn to snag the best deals.

