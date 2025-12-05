Las Vegas adds thousands of jobs despite tourism slump

Employment in the Las Vegas area increased by 4,400 jobs, from August to September, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Thursday.

Despite Las Vegas’ ongoing tourism slump, Southern Nevada added thousands of jobs in September, a new report shows.

Employment in the Las Vegas area increased by 4,400 jobs, a bump of 0.4 percent, from August to September, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Thursday.

The report was delayed by the lapse in federal appropriations, and the numbers reflect the labor market prior to the more than month-long U.S. government shutdown, the department said.

Statewide, the leisure and hospitality sector alone gained 5,100 jobs, according to the department.

America’s casino capital has been grappling with a drop in tourism, the region’s main economic engine. But the year-over-year declines in monthly visitor totals have been narrowing lately.

Las Vegas’ visitor volume in October was down 4.4 percent from the same month last year, whereas in July, visitation fell 12 percent from the same month a year earlier, according to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority data.

Overall, around 32.3 million people visited Las Vegas this year through October, down 7.6 percent, or a drop of more than 2.6 million people, from the same 10-month stretch last year, the LVCVA reported.

