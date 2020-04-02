Las Vegas airport turned into ghost town by coronavirus — PHOTOS
The coronavirus pandemic has grounded air travel to a trickle at McCarran International Airport
We all know how quickly life has changed in the past two months.
The once bustling Las Vegas Strip is bereft of tourists and traffic. Nonessential businesses, including casinos and tourist attractions across the valley, are shuttered.
The Review-Journal’s Mick Akers reported on Jan. 29 that McCarran International Airport set a record in 2019 with 51.5 million travelers passing through its gates.
McCarran International Airport sets a new yearly passenger volume record for a 3rd straight year, seeing 51.5 million passengers go through its in 2019. Story coming in #LVRJ pic.twitter.com/n7cuNPMzG6
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 29, 2020
In December, more than 4.2 million travelers were catching flights in and out of McCarran, pushing the overall number past 50 million for the first time.
Fast forward to April 1 and it’s no joke, the coronavirus pandemic has grounded air travel to a trickle.
McCarran took measures to consolidate operations through the month of April leaving the airport a virtual ghost town.