Las Vegas airport turned into ghost town by coronavirus — PHOTOS

The coronavirus pandemic has grounded air travel to a trickle at McCarran International Airport

No travelers can be seen at baggage claim in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Baggage carousels sit unused at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a travel advisory on Tuesday advising travelers into Nevada to self-quarantine for 14 days to help contain the spread of COVID-19. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A lone traveler makes way to passenger pickup at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Starbucks is closed in Terminal 1's baggage claim at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Gambling machines are out of service at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Baggage claim in Terminal 1 is empty at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

All security gates but one are closed at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a travel advisory on Tuesday advising travelers into Nevada to self-quarantine for 14 days to help contain the spread of COVID-19. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A few passengers wait to be picked up at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Luxe Cigars & Accessories is closed at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The taxi line is empty at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a travel advisory on Tuesday advising travelers into Nevada to self-quarantine for 14 days to help contain the spread of COVID-19. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Traffic to McCarran International Airport is slow due to coronavirus on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

We all know how quickly life has changed in the past two months.

The once bustling Las Vegas Strip is bereft of tourists and traffic. Nonessential businesses, including casinos and tourist attractions across the valley, are shuttered.

The Review-Journal’s Mick Akers reported on Jan. 29 that McCarran International Airport set a record in 2019 with 51.5 million travelers passing through its gates.

McCarran International Airport sets a new yearly passenger volume record for a 3rd straight year, seeing 51.5 million passengers go through its in 2019. Story coming in #LVRJ pic.twitter.com/n7cuNPMzG6 — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 29, 2020

In December, more than 4.2 million travelers were catching flights in and out of McCarran, pushing the overall number past 50 million for the first time.

Fast forward to April 1 and it’s no joke, the coronavirus pandemic has grounded air travel to a trickle.

McCarran took measures to consolidate operations through the month of April leaving the airport a virtual ghost town.