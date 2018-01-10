Las Vegas’ Allegiant offers free flights using ‘Getaway Car’ promotion

A lifetime of free flights and other prizes will be handed out in 80 cities during a national promotion offered through Sunday by Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air.

A map on the wall of Allegiant Air's routes as of March 2017 on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at the Allegiant Air corporate headquarters in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Allegiant Air passenger Michele Connelly of Richmond, Va., picks up her luggage at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Allegiant Air corporate headquarters in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An Allegiant Air jetliner departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A lifetime of free flights and other prizes will be handed out in 80 cities during a national promotion offered through Sunday by Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air.

Company-branded vehicles will make a series of stops as part of the “Getaway Car” promotion, aimed at encouraging potential travelers to schedule flights with the low-cost carrier, Allegiant executives said.

To enter, participants must take a picture of the “Getaway Car” and post it on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #GetawayCar and #Sweepstakes while also tagging @Allegiant. Another option is to sign-up in person at the Allegiant Getaway Car or online at https://sunseeker.allegiant.com.

Prizes include free flights for a year, roundtrip tickets for one trip or a lifetime of free flights, Allegiant executives said.

The Getaway Car will make several stops in Las Vegas, including:

— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St.

— 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Downtown Las Vegas Farmers Market, 300 N. Casino Center Blvd.

— 9 a.m. Saturday at the Downtown Summerlin Farmers Market, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive

— 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Downtown Container Park

Additional locations can be found on Allegiant’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.