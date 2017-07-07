Las Vegas-area company that airlifts patients bought

A Las Vegas area company that airlifts patients to hospitals has been bought.

This Beechcraft King Air B200 aircraft will move from the Denver area to Las Vegas following the purchase of a Las Vegas medical air carrier. (AMR)

Flying ICU is now part of AMR Air Ambulance, itself an affiliate of publicly traded Envision Healthcare Corp, according to a statement Wednesday.

The companies declined to say how much money AMR spent on the company.

Flying ICU has about 50 employees, four contracted aircraft and has operated since 2002.

The purchase helps AMR, based at Centennial Airport in Colorado, expand into the Western U.S.

AMR also wanted to save itself from using too many resources at its other locations in Florida, Hawaii and Michigan, according to the statement.

