Las Vegas-area company that airlifts patients bought

By Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2017 - 5:20 pm
 

A Las Vegas area company that airlifts patients to hospitals has been bought.

Flying ICU is now part of AMR Air Ambulance, itself an affiliate of publicly traded Envision Healthcare Corp, according to a statement Wednesday.

The companies declined to say how much money AMR spent on the company.

Flying ICU has about 50 employees, four contracted aircraft and has operated since 2002.

The purchase helps AMR, based at Centennial Airport in Colorado, expand into the Western U.S.

AMR also wanted to save itself from using too many resources at its other locations in Florida, Hawaii and Michigan, according to the statement.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

 

