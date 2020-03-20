Las Vegas area small businesses short on cash, staff as virus spreads

Many small businesses lack the cash reserves and credit typically available to larger firms, making them more vulnerable to unexpected setbacks.

Mary Beth Sewald is the president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Ava Mucikyan brushes off the minuscule layer of salt that results from her Himalayan salt cave Nov. 1, 2017, at Salt Room LV, in Trails Village. (Jan Hogan/View)

Ava Mucikyan, conducts business behind a Himalayan salt rock counter Nov. 1, 2017, while talking about her business, Salt Room LV, in Trails Village. (Jan Hogan/View)

Salt Room Las Vegas founder Ava Mucikyan said she can handle the temporary shutdown of her spa business, at least for now.

“I spent about 24 hours stressing over it,” she said. “I am taking it day by day. I’m just going to enjoy my quiet time because clearly when my mind is on (the business) it doesn’t change anything.”

Coronavirus-related safety measures have Mucikyan and many business owners in Southern Nevada feeling helpless as their once thriving business, thanks to a healthy economy, has now put them at risk for financial ruin.

Gov. Steve Sisolak mandated Friday nonessential businesses in the state like the Salt Room close for 30 days in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Many small businesses lack the cash reserves and credit typically available to larger firms, making them more vulnerable to unexpected setbacks like the coronavirus pandemic. And some will likely not survive. During the Great Recession, its estimated between 170,000 and 200,000 small companies failed.

National Federation of Independent Business Nevada’s State Director Randi Thompson said she understands Sisolak’s intentions but a 30-day closure will be devastating for small businesses.

“I’ve already gotten several text and emails from some of our members saying he’s killing our industry he is throwing Nevada into a recession and immediately unemploying thousands of Nevadans,” she said.

There are 270,079 small businesses in Nevada, employing a combined 487,407 employees in 2018, according to a 2019 report by the U.S. Small Business Administration. In the U.S., there are nearly 31 million small businesses ranging from florists to nail salons to small factories.

Helping Hand

Mary Beth Sewald, the president and CEO of Vegas Chamber, said when it hosted a conference call last week with the SBA about a newly available disaster loan roughly 650 businesses joined the call.

“It was the biggest call-in we’ve ever done,” she said. “When you think about some of the challenges for businesses, whose livelihoods depend on their jobs and so forth, there will be some hardships. It’s a scary time.”

The SBA announced last week a low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loan program providing up to $2 million for small businesses and nonprofit organizations financially impacted by the coronavirus.

Mucikyan said she’s filling out an application.

Wicked Creative owner Stephanie Wilson said she already applied.

Wilson’s public relations firm mainly focuses on the tourism and restaurant sector, she noted those clients are also struggling.

“By the time all is said and done, I’m going to go from 17 down to five employees and then hope we can see this through the next few months,” she said, adding the employees she retained took a pay cut, including herself.

Wilson said she already aggressively trimmed operating expenses. She even reached out to her landlords about her lease at the company’s offices in Las Vegas and San Diego in an effort to keep as many employees as she could.

‘Just a huge ripple’

Brian Chapin, founder and chief executive of events company Production Theory, also had to make cuts after postponing next month’s Great Vegas Festival of Beer to the summer.

“The first move we had to do was let people go…so that is tough,” Chapin said. “And (then) reach out to multiple constituents—our team, our sponsors, our vendors, our guests, the municipality, all of our vendors that we hire to do this event. It’s just a huge ripple. You think about it for a minute, and think ‘Wow, everybody is going through this.’”

Business owners don’t often have the luxury to build rainy-day funds since cash flow funnels to payroll and other costs, as well as expenses such as renovations and expansions.

Wilson and Mucikyan both said revenue was healthy enough that they felt confident to invest into their business within the past year.

For Mucikyan, it was spending more on marketing and hiring a new company to help send mobile promotions.

“I worked very hard to make it thrive again and here we are one year and three months later,” she said. “And we were doing so good.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.