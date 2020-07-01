Las Vegas area’s May jobless rate highest among major US metro areas

Southern Nevada’s unemployment rate was by far the highest among major metro areas in May, even as locals started working again.

Donald Bailey wears a face shield while serving diners at Nora's Italian Cuisine in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southern Nevada’s unemployment rate was by far the highest among major metro areas in May, even as locals started working again following the pandemic-sparked shutdowns, a new report shows.

The Las Vegas area’s jobless rate in May, 29 percent, was highest among 51 metro areas with at least 1 million people, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

It was followed by Detroit, at 23.7 percent, and Orlando, Florida, at 22.6 percent.

The coronavirus pandemic, which devastated the U.S. travel industry with sweeping business closures and stay-at-home orders across the nation, wiped out much of Las Vegas’ tourism-dependent economy virtually overnight in March.

