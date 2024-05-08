Las Vegas art house theater launches distribution arm to acquire films

Las Vegas’ only indie-movie theater announced plans to launch a distribution arm to promote underseen films in markets everywhere.

The Beverly Theater is spruced up for the holidays, as seen on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas’ only indie-movie theater has launched a distribution arm that will showcase films across the country.

The Beverly Theater announced on Wednesday that it launched Ink Films that would acquire and distribute films “that have not previously enjoyed proactive distribution,” said a news release on the announcement.

Ink Films aims to distribute films in theaters in every market and work with filmmakers that haven’t received visibility for their projects.

Creating this distribution arm is a “natural evolution and extension” of the Beverly Theater, said Kip Kelly, the founding creative director and chief experience officer for the theater. The Beverly Theater started in March 2023 with the goal of elevating independent artists and films.

“Storytelling starts with ink,” Kelly said in a statement. “We are excited to provide theatrical distribution of a variety of films, many of which are underrepresented. Even better, we are going to do it from right here in Las Vegas as the city further strengthens its connection to the movie industry.”

All films acquired by Ink Films will be screened at the Beverly Theater, the release said.

Ink Films will be led by Mike Plante, who will be the head of distribution. Plante also serves as a film consultant for the Beverly Theater and a senior programmer for short films at the Sundance Film Festival, the release said.

“I’m looking forward to helping audiences discover more unheard or forgotten voices on the giant screen,” Plante said in a statement. “We love connecting movies to movie theaters.”

