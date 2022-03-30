Las Vegas average gas price sees 1st daily dip in 64 days

As it stands Tuesday’s $5.36 a gallon average price is the all-time record for the Las Vegas metropolitan area, according to AAA.

Rosa Aguirre of California pumps gas at ARCO gas station on Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

For the first time in 64 days, the average price of regular unleaded gas in the Las Vegas Valley was lower Wednesday than the previous day.

Motorists are paying 1 cent less for gas than they were Tuesday, with a listed price as of Wednesday morning of $5.35 a gallon, according to AAA. The last time the day-to-day average price fell from the previous day was Jan. 25, according to AAA data tracked by the Review-Journal. That day the price fell from $3.78 on Jan. 24 to $3.77 per gallon.

Since then the average price of gasoline in Las Vegas has skyrocketed by $1.59 a gallon.

Over the past week the price increase at the pump has slowed from previous weeks, with prices jumping 9 cents per gallon over the last seven days.

Statewide, Nevadans are paying an average of $5.25 per gallon, same as on Tuesday.

Patrick De Haan, lead fuel analyst for GasBuddy, noted Tuesday that refinery issues that have been addressed in California will lead to lower retail fuel prices. Las Vegas receives the majority of its gasoline from Southern California refineries.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.