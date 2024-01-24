Las Vegas Ballpark hosting hiring event for upcoming season

The Las Vegas Ballpark will soon host a job fair as it prepares for the Aviators’ upcoming season.

An overview of a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning for Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

According to a news release, the event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in The Club at the Ballpark.

The Ballpark says it will be hiring season positions in the following departments:

Game Day Crew: “Las Vegas Ballpark is looking for enthusiastic and hard-working individuals who can perform various tasks such as assisting guests, checking tickets, game entertainment, and more.” According to the venue, “this position will handle multiple game-day roles, as needed, giving individuals the opportunity to learn new skills and experience different aspects of Ballpark operations.”

Team Store: Retail Sales Associates (seasonal)

Retail Sales Associates (seasonal) BrightView (grounds crew): Field operations for games/events (part-time)

Field operations for games/events (part-time) 50/50 Raffle Sellers (seasonal)

The release also notes that PSC Levy food and beverage operations, the Ballpark’s concessionaire, will also be at the event to share information on requirements for the following positions:

Concession Cooks (ages 18+)-PM Shifts

Dishwashers/Stewarding (ages 18+)

In-Seat Server (ages 21+)

Dessert Cart Attendant (ages 18+)

Catering Attendants (ages 21+)

Stand Lead (ages 18+)

Runners (ages 21+)

Concession Cashiers (ages 21+)

Bartenders (ages 21+)

Supervisors (ages 21+)

Bar Backs (ages 21+)

Cocktail Servers (ages 21+)

Food Runners (ages 21+)

Pantry Coordinators (ages 21+)

Interested applicants should visit https://www.levyrestaurants.com/careers/ for details, terms and conditions.

According to Las Vegas Ballpark, job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes, as they will meet with hiring managers and interview on-site for all current positions.

If hired for a food and beverage position, employees will need to obtain or show proof of SNHD Health and Tam cards before first scheduled day of work, according to the release.

Those attending are advised to park in the east event lot and enter through the VIP entry.