Las Vegas bank to relocate HQ to new Spring Valley development

UnCommons announced the Las Vegas bank would be moving its headquarters to the 40-acre development as it completes the second phase of its construction.

The Assembly at UnCommons is seen while under construction on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas bank is relocating its headquarters to the 40-acre UnCommons development in Spring Valley.

GenuBank, which is based in Las Vegas, will relocate its headquarters to the UnCommons development — just off the 215-Beltway and Durango Drive — in the new buildings added as part of the development’s phase two plans, according to a news release from developer Matter Real Estate Group.

The second phase of UnCommons will add two four-story office buildings with over 180,000 square feet of new space— which will bump up the office space within UnCommons to 335,000 square feet — as well as adding 750 parking spaces and a 5,000-square-foot conference and event center called The Assembly. This phase of development is scheduled to be fully completed by the end of summer, according to UnCommons’ website.

The new headquarters for GenuBank, formerly known as Kirkwood Bank of Nevada, will be on the ground floor of a new office building on Rozita Lee Avenue and occupy over 12,000 square feet of space, according to the release. The location is set to open early 2024.

GenuBank, which has two branch locations in the valley, didn’t immediately respond to questions about its decision to move its headquarters to UnCommons. The bank’s current headquarters is at 4730 S. Fort Apache Road.

The bank has $61 million in cash and about $14.5 million available to borrow from various sources as of March 21, according to GenuBank’s website.

GenuBank is one of several tenants occupying space in UnCommons. In April, it was announced Deloitte, a consulting firm, and Newmark, a real estate firm, would be tenants of the newest office buildings in UnCommons. Other office tenants in in the development include the accounting firm BDO, DraftKings, Morgan Stanley, Sotheby’s International Realty and CBRE Group Inc.

