73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

Las Vegas bars reopen to sparse late-night crowds

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 6:11 am
 

It was a moment that local bar owners, bartenders and bar patrons have been anxiously awaiting for months. At one minute before midnight on Sunday night, customers were once again permitted to sit at a bar in their favorite tavern, restaurant or casino, and order a drink.

During the first few hours of legal bar-top service, however, business was fairly modest at many bars throughout the valley.

There were only about 10 customers in Lucky Day on Fremont Street, as Mike Silva made his way to the bar at midnight. A minute or two later, he and his friend, Pete Cangelosi, became the first customers to be served from that bar since the tequila bar opened for business in June.

“It feels natural,” Silva said as he sipped his drink. “It feels normal.”

Lucky Day’s bar manager Chance Bennett said the change will make a big difference in how his team is able to interact with the public.

“It’s just a huge difference, to be honest,” Bennet said. “Just the rapport (with) the customers is different.”

Nonetheless, social distancing rules resulted in most of the customers who came into Lucky Day, even after midnight, being seated at tables away from the bar.

‘Feels good to sit at the bar’

At The Golden Tiki in Chinatown, the 11:59 rule change came just two hours before the bar was scheduled to close for the evening. So by 1:15, only about 20 customers remained in the building. Only two of them, Patrick Snow and Trish Tran, were seated at the newly opened bar.

“We were going to be here anyway, but it feels good to sit at the bar,” said Snow. “I prefer to sit at the bar.”

His sentiments were echoed by Kirsten Kilburn, one of just four people seated at the bar at the gaming tavern Jackson’s Bar and Grill on West Flamingo Road at 1:30 a.m.

“I miss the camaraderie, and just the ease of communicating with my fellow Las Vegans,” Kilburn explained of the past several months without bar service. “I still have Plexiglas in front of me, and we’re all still wearing masks, so it’s still really weird. But it’s nice to see that bars are being given the same treatment as restaurants.”

While casino bars were a bit more crowded than independent operators during the early hours of Monday morning, even they were far from packed. Downtown, The D’s popular Longbar was serving about 25 to 30 people at 12:35 a.m. At least half of them were clustered at one end, however, while the rest of the bar sat mostly empty.

Things weren’t much busier on the Strip. At 2 a.m., only 10 people sat at a 28-seat bar on the Flamingo’s casino floor, while none of the bars in the nearby Linq Promenade were open for business.

Timing, of course, is everything. And nobody seemed surprised there weren’t huge crowds lined up to patronize bars at midnight on a Sunday.

“If they would have done this on a Friday night, then we would have probably seen a bigger turnout,” notes Golden Tiki manager Deaqua Morgan, who says she has already been getting phone calls from people excited about the change.

“I think it’s going to still be a gradual thing, where they trickle in.”

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

MOST READ
1
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
2
Numbers show Las Vegas tourism has long path to recovery
Numbers show Las Vegas tourism has long path to recovery
3
Marc-Andre Fleury’s future with Knights has 4 likely outcomes
Marc-Andre Fleury’s future with Knights has 4 likely outcomes
4
Strip casinos dominate COVID tracing list, Cosmopolitan on top
Strip casinos dominate COVID tracing list, Cosmopolitan on top
5
Murder trial pushed to September for Henderson psychologist
Murder trial pushed to September for Henderson psychologist
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, a man opens social media app 'TikTok' on his cell phon ...
Trump backs proposed deal to keep TikTok operating in US
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s given his “blessing” to a proposed deal that would see the popular video-sharing app TikTok partner with Oracle and Walmart and form a U.S. company.