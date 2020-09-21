Las Vegas bars reopen to sparse late-night crowds

Gee Santos, left, Flor Castaneda, second from left, and Andrea Cisneros, center, cheers with their group at Lucky Day Tequila & Mezcal House on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bars were allowed to reopen at midnight for the first time since coronavirus shut them down. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Bartender Chance Bennett, left, shakes a cocktail at Lucky Day Tequila & Mezcal House on the first night that bars reopened since the coronavirus shut them down on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Guests at Lucky Day Tequila & Mezcal House have their temperature taken before being seated on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. The bar was one of many local bars allowed to reopen for the first time since the beginning of coronavirus shutdowns. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Pete Cangelosi, left, and Mike Silva, right, are the first to order drinks at the bar at Lucky Day Tequila & Mezcal House, which reopened for the first time in months at midnight, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. The two traveled from Louisiana for the Raiders game. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Golden Tiki's video poker spots at the bar are empty on the first night that bars were allowed to reopen since coronavirus shut them down on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Bartender Jason Reyes poors a tiki cocktail on the first night that bars reopened since coronavirus shut them down at The Golden Tiki on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Video poker games are spaced out to maintain social distance at The Golden Tiki on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A couple enjoys tiki drinks at The Golden Tiki as bars reopened for the first time in months on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Jim Yerardi of Las Vegas sits down for a beer and a meal at Jackson's Bar and Grill in the early hours of the morning on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. The bar sat patrons at the counter for the first time since coronavirus shut it down. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Benji Chen plays video games at Jackson's Bar and Grill in the early hours of the morning on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Kirsten Kilburn enjoys a drink at Jackson's Bar and Grill, which opened its bar for the first time since coronavirus shut it down on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Chairs at a bar in Flamingo Las Vegas are spaced out to maintain social distance on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, on the Las Vegas Strip. Bars were allowed to reopen at midnight for the first time since coronavirus shut them down. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar remains closed although bars were allowed to reopen for the first time since coronavirus shut them down on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Linq Promenade is quiet despite bars reopening for the first time in months on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

It was a moment that local bar owners, bartenders and bar patrons have been anxiously awaiting for months. At one minute before midnight on Sunday night, customers were once again permitted to sit at a bar in their favorite tavern, restaurant or casino, and order a drink.

During the first few hours of legal bar-top service, however, business was fairly modest at many bars throughout the valley.

There were only about 10 customers in Lucky Day on Fremont Street, as Mike Silva made his way to the bar at midnight. A minute or two later, he and his friend, Pete Cangelosi, became the first customers to be served from that bar since the tequila bar opened for business in June.

“It feels natural,” Silva said as he sipped his drink. “It feels normal.”

Lucky Day’s bar manager Chance Bennett said the change will make a big difference in how his team is able to interact with the public.

“It’s just a huge difference, to be honest,” Bennet said. “Just the rapport (with) the customers is different.”

Nonetheless, social distancing rules resulted in most of the customers who came into Lucky Day, even after midnight, being seated at tables away from the bar.

‘Feels good to sit at the bar’

At The Golden Tiki in Chinatown, the 11:59 rule change came just two hours before the bar was scheduled to close for the evening. So by 1:15, only about 20 customers remained in the building. Only two of them, Patrick Snow and Trish Tran, were seated at the newly opened bar.

“We were going to be here anyway, but it feels good to sit at the bar,” said Snow. “I prefer to sit at the bar.”

His sentiments were echoed by Kirsten Kilburn, one of just four people seated at the bar at the gaming tavern Jackson’s Bar and Grill on West Flamingo Road at 1:30 a.m.

“I miss the camaraderie, and just the ease of communicating with my fellow Las Vegans,” Kilburn explained of the past several months without bar service. “I still have Plexiglas in front of me, and we’re all still wearing masks, so it’s still really weird. But it’s nice to see that bars are being given the same treatment as restaurants.”

While casino bars were a bit more crowded than independent operators during the early hours of Monday morning, even they were far from packed. Downtown, The D’s popular Longbar was serving about 25 to 30 people at 12:35 a.m. At least half of them were clustered at one end, however, while the rest of the bar sat mostly empty.

Things weren’t much busier on the Strip. At 2 a.m., only 10 people sat at a 28-seat bar on the Flamingo’s casino floor, while none of the bars in the nearby Linq Promenade were open for business.

Timing, of course, is everything. And nobody seemed surprised there weren’t huge crowds lined up to patronize bars at midnight on a Sunday.

“If they would have done this on a Friday night, then we would have probably seen a bigger turnout,” notes Golden Tiki manager Deaqua Morgan, who says she has already been getting phone calls from people excited about the change.

“I think it’s going to still be a gradual thing, where they trickle in.”

