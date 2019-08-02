Las Vegas call center is hiring more employees

An insurance company’s call center is looking to hire in customer service.

A call center in Las Vegas is looking to hire nearly 75 employees over the next 12 to 18 months.

Wawanesa General Insurance Company’s call center is doubling its current staff size and is looking to hire customer service representatives at $16.74 an hour, and customer service supervisors, with a minimum starting salary of $64,858. The tentative start date would be Sept. 9.

The workers will assist policyholders with billing, policy changes and any other questions. The company covers the cost for each hire to become a licensed professional insurance agent and offers a paid six-week training program.

Located near West Washington Avenue and U.S. Highway 95, the call center serves existing automobile and home insurance policy holders. The preferred-risk insurance company doesn’t provide insurance in Nevada, but has plans to expand to the state, according to a statement from the company.

Those interested can apply on Wawanesa’s website, jobs.wawanesa.com.

