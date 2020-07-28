Las Vegas career services center offers mobile help

Workforce Connections’ Mobile One-Stop Career Center, which is offering free one-on-one job search help, will hold two sessions over the next week at the Whitney Community Center.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As questions continue to loom for those affected by unemployment around the country, one Clark County resource is stepping up to help members of the community.

Workforce Connections’ Mobile One-Stop Career Center, which offers free one-on-one job search help, will hold two sessions over the next week at the Whitney Community Center, 5712 Missouri Ave.

“We know this is an uncertain time, and we want to help people get back on their feet as soon as possible,” said County Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose district includes the community center. “Staff at the One-Stop Career Centers offer no cost help to anyone considering a career change or needing to find employment. I am proud to partner with One-Stop to provide convenient access to these vital services.”

Joe Sharpe, project director for One-Stop Career Services, said staff members are providing assistance with everything from resume writing to career coaching and even connecting with resources for housing and food assistance.

“This is a way we can deploy our assets and our resources into a community or an area that doesn’t have immediate access to our normal services,” Sharpe said. “This is an opportunity to allow community members who don’t have access to a phone or don’t have access to Internet or computer a first touch assistance with employment.”

While the One-Stop Career Center is helping those looking for new employment opportunities, it cannot answer questions about unemployment benefits, though it can provide information on how to contact the state unemployment office.

“Since the pandemic, we have seen a massive increase in people looking for a job and exploring options to find out what they might do different or what they might do next,” Sharpe said. “With so much uncertainty in the job market, people looking for new opportunities are potentially leaving their careers, and that’s where the one-stop system can help.”

The mobile unit will be in the parking lot of the Whitney Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Aug. 4. The public will be required to wear facial masks inside the mobile unit and to socially distance.

Appointments are required and temperature scanning will take place before people can enter.

To make a virtual or in-person appointment, call 702-822-4200 or email info@nvcareercenter.org.

Contact Carrie Roper at 714-833-0020 or croper@reviewjournal.com. Follow @_croper on Twitter.