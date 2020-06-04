Las Vegas casinos ready to open doors for first time in 78 days

After 78 days of Nevada’s casinos being closed, people are preparing for gaming to resume at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

People walk around the Fremont Street Experience as hotel-casinos reopen in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Janet Mountain sanitizes slot machines at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Corinne Dumana cleans plexiglas in the bingo room at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza, talks Wednesday, June 3, 2020, about preparations to reopen the downtown Las Vegas casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Signs welcome guests back to the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A sign limiting elevators to four people at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Decals marking social distancing with fun sayings at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests receive a kit with a mask and hand sanitizer upon check-in at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Playful social distancing sign in the check-in area at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Informational sign at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Free face masks and hand sanitizer on the roulette table at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bingo stations are socially distanced at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza, talks Wednesday, June 3, 2020, about preparations to reopen the downtown Las Vegas casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It’s a much anticipated moment for casinos and gamblers alike, with a handful of properties scheduled to open just after midnight.

Many visitors have said they’ve been waiting months for this moment, but things are sure to be different than they were before the shutdown.

Certain amenities, including buffets and shows, remain closed.

Not all properties will reopen, and those that do will follow a new set of health and safety protocols. Guests can expect to see lots of plexiglass, masks and social distancing reminders.

Get the party started

Las Vegas hotel owner Derek Stevens is ready to get the party going again.

Stevens, who owns The D Hotel and the Golden Gate downtown, had some pregame excitement as guests started checking into his properties Wednesday morning in anticipation of gaming coming back.

“We opened the hotel at the Golden Gate and The D at 11 a.m. today, so I’ve already gotten the opportunity to see a lot of people check in,” Stevens said. “Everybody is checking in with a smile and are glad to be back in Las Vegas.”

Those checking in are from all over the United States, with some part of the 2,000 flights Stevens gave away to help kick-start Las Vegas during its first week of reopening.

“We’ve certainly had a good number of those people book rooms with us,” Stevens said.

Stevens expects to have people lined up and down the Fremont Street Experience waiting to get in at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

“I expect it to be a full house here tonight,” Stevens said.

Those who are ready to jump back into the gambling action after midnight will do so with coronavirus-related safety measures in place. With capacity limited to 50 percent on the gaming floor, it won’t be the Las Vegas most are used to.

“We’re going to learn about that (how people react to the new safety protocols),” Stevens said. “I think everybody is going to come back and have a great time. That’s really the key thing, that everybody has a fun time and obviously they have to be safe to be able to have a fun time.

“They’re going to see some enhancements and some changes, but I think from a customer perspective I think they’re going to love this new Las Vegas.”

— Mick Akers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.