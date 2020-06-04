Las Vegas casinos reopen after 78 days of being dark

Nevada casinos reopened for gaming at 12:01 am. Thursday, ushering in guests eager to try their luck 78 days after resorts were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People walk around the Fremont Street Experience as hotel-casinos reopen in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Janet Mountain sanitizes slot machines at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Corinne Dumana cleans plexiglas in the bingo room at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza, talks Wednesday, June 3, 2020, about preparations to reopen the downtown Las Vegas casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Signs welcome guests back to the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A sign limiting elevators to four people at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Decals marking social distancing with fun sayings at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests receive a kit with a mask and hand sanitizer upon check-in at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Playful social distancing sign in the check-in area at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Informational sign at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Free face masks and hand sanitizer on the roulette table at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bingo stations are socially distanced at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza, talks Wednesday, June 3, 2020, about preparations to reopen the downtown Las Vegas casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Certain amenities, including buffets and shows, remain closed. Not all properties will reopen Thursday, and those that do will follow a new set of health and safety protocols. Guests can expect to see lots of plexiglass, masks and social distancing reminders.

3:12 a.m.

Temperature checks

After watching multiple people at different entrances have their temperature scanned at The D Hotel, none of the dozen people scanned were above 98 degrees.

One woman clocked in at 95.4 degrees. According to the Mayo Clinic hypothermia occurs when a person’s body temperature falls below 95 degrees.

The thermal scanners used at The D are located on what looks like a metal detector, where a guest holds their wrist up to a lighted green dot to have their temperature read.

Guests who gets above 100.4 degrees or above won’t be allowed in casinos if they test above the temperature after a 15 minute cool down period.

It appears the wrist scanners might not be the most accurate gauges for temperature readings.

— Mick Akers

12:40 a.m.

Taking a head count

A D Las Vegas employee is going around and counting how many people are in the upstairs area. Casinos are supposed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

— Mick Akers

12:32 a.m.

Lots of action

At Green Valley Ranch Resort, there is lots of action in the pit. Table games are observing guidelines: six players at craps, four for roulette and three for blackjack.

— Jim Barnes

12:30 a.m.

More gambling to do

The mood inside Golden Nugget 30 minutes after the doors first opened was perhaps best captured by a slightly intoxicated man proclaiming to nobody in particular: “Guys, we did it!”

Guests just seemed happy to be back.

A Quick Hot Super Winner slot machine dinged and dinged and dinged as Monika Heilman’s winnings rolled in.

“So far, so good,” said the 53-year-old Hughson, California, resident.

She put in $100 and ended up with $435 after her big win, but she wasn’t done gambling. She’s in town through Sunday and has a lot more playing to do, she said.

— Mike Shoro

12:27 a.m.

Distancing ‘No. 1 priority’

At Red Rock Resort, Joe Yalda, vice president of guest experience, said there are chairs at only half of the machines to promote social distancing.

“Physical distancing is our No. 1 priority,” he said.

Yalda said employees are cleaning machines and surfaces regularly, but guests can also request that their machine be cleaned or sanitized at any time.

He explained that the casino floor experience will be very similar to how it was before, but with more cleaning and a quick temperature check at the door. The thermal imaging scanner is fast. You stand on a dot, and a machine about 6 feet away scans your temperature in about 2 seconds.

— Alexis Egeland

12:15 a.m.

‘Ready to lose some money’

John and Christie Price live in Laguna Beach, California, but when they learned at 5 p.m. Wednesday that Red Rock Resort was reopening, they packed a bag and decided to make the drive. John said he and his wife have been going stir-crazy and couldn’t wait for Las Vegas to reopen.

“I read Yahoo.com, the front page, and I saw ‘Vegas is reopening’ and I told my wife we had to come,” John said. “It’s historic.”

The couple said they feel like this is the safest time to come to the casinos because everything is so clean.

“Plus, we know we’re the first ones in the hotel room,” Christie said.

The couple only plans to stay for one or two nights but are excited to unwind.

“I got the Vegas excitement,” John said. “I’m ready to lose some money.”

— Alexis Egeland

12:13 a.m.

Timeless tradition

At Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, every other seat has been removed at slot and video poker machines. Lots of people are enjoying a cigarette with their slot sessions. A timeless Vegas combo.

— Jim Barnes

12:01 a.m.

Downtown casinos reopen

A digital fireworks show on Fremont Street Experience’s LED canopy marked the occasion.

— Mick Akers

11:47 p.m.

‘I just want to gamble’

Shawn Berry is at the front of a line of about 75 people waiting to get inside Red Rock Resort. She said she doesn’t care about the changes inside.

“I just want to gamble,” Berry said.

— Alexis Egeland

11:33 p.m.

Street performers return

The Fremont Street Experience means the return of street performers who are a staple under the LED canopy.

Stanley Ponanski, 47, isn’t a veteran downtown Las Vegas street performer. He moved to Las Vegas nine months, and tonight will be his first on the job.

Previously working as a haunted house performer, his friend is a street performer and he heard how much money she made, so he wanted to give it a try.

“I wanted to try a different talent and do my own thing now,” Ponanski said.

He is painted silver as a statue and has the appearance of supporting himself in a squat on one leg.

“Kind of like a balancing statue,” he said.

Ahead of midnight Ponanski already had pulled in a good amount in tips and said he enjoyed the interaction with partygoers.

“I had people who thought I was fake and trying to figure out how I’m doing this with my leg power,” he said. “It’s amazing to see what people’s reactions are.”

— Mick Akers

11:32 p.m.

‘I did extend my trip’

At Red Rock Resort in Summerlin, James Mortensen, of Portland, Oregon, was asked if he came to town just for the casino reopening.

“I wish I could say I did, but no,” he said. “I did extend my trip for it, though.”

Mortensen, whose daughter recently moved to Las Vegas, said he was able to walk through the casino to go to the Yard House bar earlier and that they took his temperature and he had to wear a mask. He said there are fewer chairs, with every other machine empty.

“I’m glad I get to be here tonight,” he said. “It’s kind of cool that I’m going to be one of the first people back in there.”

— Alexis Egeland

11:29 p.m.

Social distancing

The practice is being enforced at Fremont Street Experience. A security guard came up to me as I was interviewing someone and asked me to social distance from the gentleman.

— Mick Akers

11:14 p.m.

21 and older?

Despite Fremont Street Experience advertising an age limit of 21 and older Wednesday night, families with small children have been spotted throughout the area.

— Mick Akers

Get the party started

Las Vegas hotel owner Derek Stevens is ready to get the party going again.

Stevens, who owns The D Hotel and the Golden Gate downtown, had some pregame excitement as guests started checking into his properties Wednesday morning in anticipation of gaming coming back.

“We opened the hotel at the Golden Gate and The D at 11 a.m. today, so I’ve already gotten the opportunity to see a lot of people check in,” Stevens said. “Everybody is checking in with a smile and are glad to be back in Las Vegas.”

Those checking in are from all over the United States, with some part of the 2,000 flights Stevens gave away to help kick-start Las Vegas during its first week of reopening.

“We’ve certainly had a good number of those people book rooms with us,” Stevens said.

Stevens expects to have people lined up and down the Fremont Street Experience waiting to get in at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

“I expect it to be a full house here tonight,” Stevens said.

Those who are ready to jump back into the gambling action after midnight will do so with coronavirus-related safety measures in place. With capacity limited to 50 percent on the gaming floor, it won’t be the Las Vegas most are used to.

“We’re going to learn about that (how people react to the new safety protocols),” Stevens said. “I think everybody is going to come back and have a great time. That’s really the key thing, that everybody has a fun time and obviously they have to be safe to be able to have a fun time.

“They’re going to see some enhancements and some changes, but I think from a customer perspective I think they’re going to love this new Las Vegas.”

— Mick Akers