Las Vegas casinos, shows offering holiday deals

The holiday season is upon is, which means now is one of the best times to book a stay and see a show in Las Vegas. Here are a few of the deals found across the Las Vegas Valley:

The Las Vegas Strip skyline lights up at dusk as seen from the VooDoo Lounge atop the Rio. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Room rate deals

Boulder Station: Save up to 40 percent off stays between now and March 31, plus a $20 daily dining credit. The offer is available now through midnight, Dec. 4.

Caesars Entertainment Corp.: The company’s annual sale on Cyber Monday offers up to 40 percent off rooms for Las Vegas stays between Dec. 2 and Oct. 2020. Caesars’ Las Vegas properties include The Linq Hotel, Rio, Flamingo and more.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: There will be a “double or nothing offer” at the resort between now and Tuesday morning. The deal allows shoppers to buy one night at the resort and get one night free. Bookable dates are from Dec. 17 through March 4, with certain dates not applicable to the deal.

Fiesta: Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho are offering up to 40 percent off stays between now and March 31, plus a $20 daily dining credit. The offer is available now through midnight, Dec. 4.

Hard Rock Hotel: Rooms start at $35 a night, plus resort fees and taxes, for guests booking at least a two-night stay between now and Dec. 8. The offer is valid through Feb. 2.

Golden Nugget: There will be no $34 resort fee on all stays from now through Jan. 2 for guests who book by Dec. 3.

Green Valley Ranch: Guests can get up to 40 percent off stays between now and March 31, plus a $40 daily dining credit. The offer is available now through midnight, Dec. 4.

MGM Resorts International: MGM will offer 30 percent off rates at a majority of its Las Vegas resorts now through Sunday afternoon. The company is offering 49 percent off at its Circus Circus property.

Oyo: Those booking at least a two-night stay can save 40 percent off room rates. The offer is valid for stays through March 31. Guests can use the deal online between now and Dec. 8 using the code CYBMON.

Palace Station: Guests can get a $30 daily dining credit, plus 40 percent off stays, between now and March 31. The offer is available now through midnight, Dec. 4.

Palazzo: The property is offering 33 percent off room rates now through Dec. 3. Stays must be at least three nights between Nov. 25 and Sept. 30.

Palms: The Palms is offering up to 40 percent off stays between now and March 31, plus a $40 daily dining credit. The offer is available now through midnight, Dec. 4.

Red Rock Resort: Red Rock is offering up to 40 percent off stays between now and March 31, plus a $40 daily dining credit. The offer is available now through midnight, Dec. 4.

Sahara: The Sahara is offering 25 percent off room and suite bookings through Dec. 2. Valid dates span from now through March 31.

Santa Fe Station: Guests can get 40 percent off stays between now and March 31, plus a $20 daily dining credit. The offer is available now through midnight, Dec. 4.

Strat: Between now and Thursday, guests can get 50 percent off all rooms, plus a $25 food and beverage credit. On Friday, all rooms booked on the website will receive a 55 percent discount. On Saturday and Sunday, the website will offer a 40 percent discount. On Cyber Monday, bookings will receive a 65 percent discount, along with two passes for the observation deck, two breakfast vouchers and a $500 value book. The property is also offering discounts on its observation deck passes, thrill ride packages and SkyJump passes.

Sunset Station: Find deals up to 40 percent off stays between now and March 31, plus a $20 daily dining credit. The offer is available now through midnight, Dec. 4.

Texas Station: The property is offering up to 40 percent off stays between now and March 31, plus a $20 daily dining credit. The offer is available now through midnight, Dec. 4.

TI: TI is offering a buy-one-get-one deal through Dec. 4. The offer includes room nights, lunch or dinner buffet, adult admission to the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. exhibit and Gilley’s Saloon draft beer. Room reservations must be made between Nov. 27 and Sept. 3.

The Venetian: Those booking at least three nights between Nov. 25 and Sept. 30 can find deals up to 33 percent off room rates now through Dec. 3.

Shows

Absinthe: The show at Caesars Palace is offering $20 off tickets now through Dec. 8 for performances through Sept. 6.

Atomic saloon: The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes’ show is offering $48 off tickets with no added fees through Dec. 8. The offer is available for shows through March 2020.

Blue Man Group: The Blue Man Group show at the Luxor is offering two tickets for $99 between Friday and Dec. 6. The deal is valid on shows between Dec. 1 and 22 and Jan. 5 to June 30.

Mystere: The Cirque du Soleil show at TI is offering 50 percent off tickets for Black Friday through Dec. 2. Ticket dates are available through April 2020.

Opium: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Opium show is offering $79 Reserve A tickets between now and Dec. 8 for shows through Sept. 6. Tickets are normally $109. Enter code CYBER when purchasing online.

