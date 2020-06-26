Las Vegas CBRE announces new market leader

Cassie Catania-Hsu will oversee its leasing, sales, property management and valuation lines of business.

Cassie Catania-Hsu (CBRE Group)

A prominent commercial real estate brokerage firm in Las Vegas has a new boss.

CBRE Group hired Cassie Catania-Hsu as its market leader for the valley, the company announced. She will oversee its leasing, sales, property management and valuation lines of business.

Catania-Hsu “knows the intricacies of the Las Vegas market and is exceptionally well-connected to the community,” Pete Schippits, president of CBRE’s Mountain-Northwest Division, said in a statement.

Catania-Hsu has worked in Southern Nevada commercial real estate for more than a decade, most recently as president and corporate broker at Sun Commercial Real Estate, where she oversaw business operations and brokerage management.

She also sold houses during the frenzied mid-2000s real estate bubble, when she was a UNLV student. Catania-Hsu would pick up buyers at the airport, drive them around to find houses and drop them back off the same day to fly out, she previously told the Review-Journal.

