Las Vegas company recalling 200K pounds of meat, poultry

Mr. Wok, 3695 E. Post Road, Las Vegas (Google)

A Las Vegas meat company is recalling around 200,000 pounds of meat and poultry due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.

Mr. Wok Foods is recalling the meat and poultry products, which may contain milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, or oysters, known allergens. The products might also contain MSG, sesame products or sulfites, the USDA said, which are not declared on the product labels.

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 6, 2019, through Aug. 6, 2020.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20783” or “P-20783” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

019 2020 Product List by Tony Garcia on Scribd