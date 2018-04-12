Business

Las Vegas company settles EEOC lawsuit for $240K

By Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2018 - 1:31 pm
 

A printing and graphic arts company with facilities in Las Vegas has settled a sex discrimination, harassment and retaliation lawsuit for over $240,000.

A female production manager worked at Candid Litho Printing, LTD, doing business as Candid Worldwide, in Las Vegas between January 2007 and May 2014.

According to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Candid Litho’s general manager subjected the production manager to regular and continuous discrimination and sexual harassment.

The EEOC further charged that when the company fired the production manager after she complained about the discrimination and harassment, the company also fired her son and fiance without justification.

As part of the settlement, announced Thursday, the company agreed to retain a consultant to review and revise company policies to ensure they prohibit sex discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation, and contain a process for prompt handling of discrimination complaints.

Wendy Martin, director of the EEOC’s Las Vegas office, said in a statement that almost a third of EEOC charges include harassment allegations.

