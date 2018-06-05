Las Vegas construction-services firm under new ownership

A Las Vegas construction-services firm is under new ownership.
Torrance, California-based Partner Engineering and Science announced last month that it acquired risk management company Nevada Construction Services.
It did not disclose the terms.
NCS, founded in 1985 by Terry Wright, serves lenders, property owners and developers with construction inspections, funds control and disbursement services, according to its new owner.
Its project portfolio includes the Golden Knights’ practice rink, City National Arena, and the “SlotZilla” zip line at downtown’s Fremont Street Experience, Partner said.
Partner, led by CEO Joseph Derhake, says it has more than 700 employees in 40-plus offices.
Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.