Business

Las Vegas construction union members allege rigged elections

By Michael Scott Davidson and Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2018 - 2:10 pm
 

Barry Green only said he would consider challenging the leadership at his union in an upcoming election.

But in Green’s view, that was enough to cost him his appointed position with Laborers Local 872.

“Everybody knows if you run against them or go against the grain there’s repercussions,” he said.

While the construction worker union’s elected officers deny the accusation, Green is not alone in saying union leaders bend election rules and intimidate candidates to maintain control over the 2,500-member local affiliate of Laborers’ International Union of North America.

“If they find out you’re against them they’ll try to find any way to keep you from working,” said Francisco Flores, a union member and candidate in this year’s election. “They’ll pretty much make it impossible for you to survive in this union.”

Green this month was dismissed as a union liaison to his employer, the Nevada National Security Site. He had held the position since August 2013.

Local 872 business manager and secretary-treasurer Tommy White, an elected official who has led the local union since 2003, said Green was dismissed because he was more interested in collecting pay for attending union meetings than he was in bringing information back to members at his work site.

“The business manager has the right to appoint job stewards and remove job stewards,” White said.

Challengers disqualified

Local 872 holds officer elections every three years, but members last cast a ballot in 2003. This year’s election is planned for next month.

In some years no one has challenged incumbents. In other years, potential candidates were told they cannot run. In 2015, election judges appointed by incumbent executive board members disqualified all three challengers nominated to run, including Martin Trujillo.

Trujillo wanted to run for vice president, but his candidacy was disqualified by an election judge who required him to read aloud a passage from the union’s constitution and interpret it. When Trujillo had difficulty with the task, he was declared illiterate and therefore unfit for office according to union rules. No other candidate was given the literacy test.

In the week following his failed nomination, Trujillo was stripped of his liaison position by the union and fired by Hardstone Construction, his employer of over five years.

The Department of Labor opened an investigation into the matter and sued Local 872 in October 2015. Last August federal Judge Gloria Navarro declared the vice-presidential election void.

“I believe my employment was terminated as retribution for running for vice president and to intimidate me from seeking office in the future,” Trujillo wrote in a statement to investigators. “I truly believe the union wants to make an example out of me so others will not run for office in the future.”

During the case, the court was worried enough about thre threat of backlash that they ordered local 872 officials and members not to make copies of Trujillo’s recorded testimony.

“A concern has arisen among the parties that the transcript or video recording of the deposition may be intentionally publicized to negatively affect Trujillo’s employment, ability to participate in union leadership, and otherwise cause annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, or undue burden to Trujillo or others similarly situated,” stated a protective order.

Trujillo could not be reached for comment.

A new slate

This year, Green and a handful of other Local 872 members formed Members First, a slate of candidates determined to force the union’s first contested election in 15 years.

Members of the slate said the union is rife with cronyism and favoritism. They want to slash elected officers’ salaries, halt political contributions and review the union’s pension system.

“There are a lot of dues being spent in improper ways that we’re not benefiting from,” said Flores, who is running for president. “I’ve never been a political type of person, but the way I see it, this is about our future.”

But the slate’s hope for change was dampened at an April 21 nomination meeting.

Election judges disqualified four of six Members First candidates from running. Only Green and Flores remain.

White said Local 872 follows the election guidelines laid out in the constitution handed down by its parent union.

Green and Flores met those qualifications, White said, adding that the other Members First candidates did not.

“If they would have spent the time reading the rules and realizing that rules are meant to be followed, they probably wouldn’t have been disqualified,” White said.

According to candidacy questionnaires obtained by the Review-Journal, election judges disqualified one candidate because he collects a union pension. Another was disqualified for being “convicted of several crimes,” which the candidate disputes.

Two more were disqualified for missing roll call, a procedure where unemployed members confirm with the union they are seeking work.

Federal oversight requested

Members First candidates expected federal oversight of this year’s elections.

When Judge Navarro ruled in August that the Trujillo election was void she also mandated that the Department of Labor supervise Local 872’s next election.

But the department was not present at the April 21 nomination meeting. A spokesman said the department has renewed its request that the federal court bar the literacy test during the supervised election. The lawsuit is pending.

The Members First candidates disqualified this year have asked the Department of Labor to open a new investigation, and they have appealed to Local 872’s parent union. Laborers’ International Union of North America has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday evening.

Richard Vela, a union member who was told he couldn’t run against White because he missed roll call and turned down work, said he just wants a fair shot to run against the incumbents.

“They’re scared that if we get on the ballot that they will lose,” Vela said. “All we want is justice. Let the members vote on it.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Funding source of Las Vegas stadium for the Raiders is sound, expert says
The stadium is funded in part by $750 million of room taxes, the biggest such tax subsidy ever for a professional sports stadium. Robert Lang, executive director of Brookings Mountain West and The Lincy Institute at UNLV, says that is a good use of public funds. (Richard Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas needs light rail, expert says
Robert Lang, executive director of Brookings Mountain West and the Lincy Institute said he is afraid of a "congestion mobility crisis." Las Vegas needs a light rail system, he said, to accommodate the city's growing number of attractions. (Richard Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three takeaways from Wynn Resorts' Earnings Call
Matt Maddox came out swinging in his first earnings conference call as Wynn Resorts chief executive officer, boasting of record Las Vegas quarterly revenues and applicants lining up for work.
Star Wars VR Comes to Las Vegas
Sneak peak at the new "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" VR experience at the Grand Canal Shoppes.
Elaine Wynn continues her fight to change Wynn Resorts board
Elaine Wynn, the largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts Ltd., is seeking to kick a friend of her ex-husband Steve Wynn off the company’s board of directors. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zillow is getting into house flipping in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall says flipping houses has waned in popularity after the housing bubble burst.
Ellis Island Buys Mt. Charleston Lodge
Ellis Island, which operates a casino, brewery and hotel just off the Strip, purchased the Mt. Charleston Lodge in early April.
Casinos to be penalized for allowing drug-impaired customers to gamble
Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo talks about an amendment making casinos subject to the same disciplinary standards of preventing people to gamble if impaired by drugs as they are for letting them play while intoxicated by alcohol.
Terrible Herbst to open large travel center in Southern Nevada
The 50,000-square-foot commercial travel center will include 96 fuel pumps and the third White Castle restaurant in Southern Nevada. Wade Tyler Millward reports.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Hooters owner talks about room upgrades at his hotel-casino
George Ruff, founder and senior principal of Trinity Hotel Investors L.L.C., owner of Hooters Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, talks about recent room upgrades at the hotel. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Passengers Discuss Allegiant Air
Allegiant Air passengers voice their views on the airline at McCarran International Airport on April 16, 2018. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
Trump Slams Amazon for Not Paying Enough in Taxes
Trump Slams Amazon for Not Paying Enough in Taxes Trump tweeted his concerns about the company on Thursday. This isn't the first time Trump commented on the issues via Twitter. August 2017 December 2017 Amazon did hold back on paying state taxes in 1995, but the company has been routinely collecting state sales taxes since then. In 2016, the company's report from the Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed it paid $412 million in taxes.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
eyecandylab CEO shows augmented reality during NAB
Robin Sho Moser, CEO and co-founder of eyecandylab gives an augmented reality demonstration at his booth during the National Association of Broadcaster Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Trends in access to capital for local black business owners
Denette Braud, owner of Braud’s Funnel Cake Cafe, talks about what owning her own business means to her.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Adobe unveils #HackTheBracket application for March Madness
Adobe unveiled their #HackTheBracket application at the Adobe Summit trade show at Sands Expo. People can use data from Adobe Analytics to make their bracket for March Madness. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Adidas Signs Yankees' Star Aaron Judge
Adidas Signs New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge The slugger is set to don a new set of stripes this season after signing with the apparel company. Aaron Judge Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal includes branding on his batting gloves and wristbands. Judge, the AL's reigning Rookie of the Year, was previously under contract with Under Armour since 2014. Judge won the American League Rookie of the Year award last season after setting an MLB record for most homers in a rookie season (52).
Esports athletes are sponsored, too
Meet Red Bull-sponsored professional esports player Daryl S. Lewis, better known by his in-game name Snake Eyez. Nicole Raz Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Bettor Investments turned into a bad bet
Bettor Investments formerly operated a Nevada-licensed entity betting operation. The company promised “conservative growth, profits and stability for our investors.” Matt Stuart, who ran the fund, shut it down in late 2016 and never made good on an agreement with shareholders.
Starbucks Will Give You $10 Million for a Better Cup Design
Starbucks Will Give You $10 Million for a Better Cup Design Get your thinking caps on because the company is looking for a new cup that's easier to recycle. The $10 million grant challenge sees Starbucks partnering with investor group Closed Loop Partners for the project. According to CNN Money, Aside from the new cup design challenge, Starbucks stated it will test a cup with an inner lining made from plant fibers to prevent hot liquid from leaking. Will you join the challenge for #Bettercups?
Las Vegas bartenders who worked the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival question what they were paid
Reneé Black, left, and her husband Griffin Black talk to the Review-Journal at their home in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Reneé was a bartender at Route 91, and Griffin was a bar back. They were hired as independent contractors, but received forms months later indicating they were employees. They also were never paid their last day of tips. Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Bad-beat jackpot money will finally be awarded
People who thought they had won in Station Casinos’ “bad beat jackpot” poker promotion were unhappy. They waited months to get paid. And now the bad-beat jackpot is gone.
New developments coming to Las Vegas' Craig Road
Gina Gavan, economic and business development director for North Las Vegas, discusses new development projects on Craig Road in North Las Vegas. Art Marroquin/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
Dallisa Hocking And A Grandmothers Psychic Gift
Dallisa Hocking’s new “boutique soul center” pays tribute to her late Grandma Ellie. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Business
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Business Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like