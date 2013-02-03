Las Vegas Conventions, Feb. 3-9

Conventions scheduled for the Las Vegas area this week:
Location Dates Attendance
MML Investors Services Bellagio Feb. 3-10 120
American Society of Safety Engineers Seminarfest Flamingo Las Vegas Feb. 3-9 700
MarketingSherpa Annual Email Summit Caesars Palace Feb. 4-6 580
National Sales Manager Summit Bellagio Feb. 4-8 120
World of Concrete Las Vegas Convention Center Feb. 5-8 50,000
Electrostatic Discharge Association Meeting Rio Feb. 5-12 65
DBA International Conference Aria Feb. 5-7 1,200
International Limousine Charter & Tour Show MGM Grand Feb. 5-7 3,000
Executive Forum Caesars Palace Feb. 5-7 250
Comm. Finance Assoc. Asset-Based Capital Conference The Cosmopolitan Feb. 5-6 220
California Medical Assoc. Medical Executives Retreat Paris Las Vegas Feb. 6-8 35
Assoc. for Challenge Course Technology Conference Red Rock Resort Feb. 6-9 450
Turnaround Mgmt. Assoc. Distressed Investing Bellagio Feb. 6-8 400
Intl. Assoc. of Ozone in Healthcare and Dentistry The D Las Vegas Feb. 7-10 150
POWER2Reason The Gorman Symposium The Venetian Feb. 8-9 500
Limitless Worldwide Limitless South Point Feb. 8-10 750
Reverse Logistics Association Conference Rio Feb. 9-13 1,000
American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons Mandalay Bay Resort Feb. 9-13 2,200
