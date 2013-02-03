Las Vegas Conventions, Feb. 3-9

Conventions scheduled for the Las Vegas area this week

Location Dates Attendance

MML Investors Services Bellagio Feb. 3-10 120

American Society of Safety Engineers Seminarfest Flamingo Las Vegas Feb. 3-9 700

MarketingSherpa Annual Email Summit Caesars Palace Feb. 4-6 580

National Sales Manager Summit Bellagio Feb. 4-8 120

World of Concrete Las Vegas Convention Center Feb. 5-8 50,000

Electrostatic Discharge Association Meeting Rio Feb. 5-12 65

DBA International Conference Aria Feb. 5-7 1,200

International Limousine Charter & Tour Show MGM Grand Feb. 5-7 3,000

Executive Forum Caesars Palace Feb. 5-7 250

Comm. Finance Assoc. Asset-Based Capital Conference The Cosmopolitan Feb. 5-6 220

California Medical Assoc. Medical Executives Retreat Paris Las Vegas Feb. 6-8 35

Assoc. for Challenge Course Technology Conference Red Rock Resort Feb. 6-9 450

Turnaround Mgmt. Assoc. Distressed Investing Bellagio Feb. 6-8 400

Intl. Assoc. of Ozone in Healthcare and Dentistry The D Las Vegas Feb. 7-10 150

POWER2Reason The Gorman Symposium The Venetian Feb. 8-9 500

Limitless Worldwide Limitless South Point Feb. 8-10 750

Reverse Logistics Association Conference Rio Feb. 9-13 1,000

American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons Mandalay Bay Resort Feb. 9-13 2,200

