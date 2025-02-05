Las Vegas Costco plans clear another government hurdle

The popular members-only big-box chain Costco, which already has five Las Vegas Valley locations, plans to build a new store in the southwest valley.

Shoppers at the grand opening of Costco near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street in Henderson Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vacant land where a new Costco store is scheduled to be built is seen at Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Plans for a new Costco in Las Vegas cleared another hurdle Wednesday.

Clark County commissioners adopted a development agreement with Costco Wholesale Corp. for its planned location in the southwest valley. The item was on the commission’s list of “routine action items” and approved with numerous other matters, in one vote, without discussion on the Costco.

The popular members-only big-box chain plans to build a 157,633-square-foot retail building along the east side of Buffalo Drive just south of the 215 Beltway. The project would also feature a gas station and tire center, county records show.

County commissioners had approved plans for the Costco in September 2023. According to county staff, conditions of approval included the signing of a development agreement before any permits are issued to ensure “fair-share contribution” toward public infrastructure in the area.

Site work is already underway, as the Clark County Building Department issued a commercial grading permit for the Costco project in December, records show.

County spokeswoman Stacey Welling previously said that officials are able to sign off on applicable permits when they have a signed development agreement, and that in this case, staff had it in hand in December.

Costco’s project site is owned by the county, property records show. A private company has a ground lease with the county for the land and is subleasing the site to Costco, according to Welling.

Known as a place to buy food, toilet paper and other goods in bulk, Costco is based in Washington state and operates five locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.