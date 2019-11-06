Las Vegas council OKs plan to facilitate sale of Huntridge Theater

Under the plan, Las Vegas developer J Dapper will buy the historic property from longtime owners the Mizrachi family for $4 million.

The site of the former Huntridge theater at 1208 E. Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A view towards the stage at the historic Huntridge Theater on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas City Council approved a plan Wednesday to facilitate the sale of the Huntridge Theater, raising hopes that the rundown, historic structure will be refurbished and reopened.

Under the plan, Las Vegas developer J Dapper, founder of Dapper Companies, will buy the property from longtime owners the Mizrachi family for $4 million.

City Attorney Brad Jerbic has said that he hopes Dapper can close the deal within six months.

Dapper did not specify his plans for the Huntridge at Wednesday’s hearing, though, according to a recent court filing, he wants to have a residential component at the property, rehabilitate the theater and deal with potential operators of the historic venue.

He told the council that he wants to “preserve and restore the theater back to its original glory,” but if he finds out he can’t save the World War II-era building, his interest in buying it “would go away.”

“The theater is the reason that I’m buying this property,” Dapper said.

Built in 1944, the once-popular entertainment venue at the southeast corner of Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway has been shuttered and in disrepair for some time.

Multiple revival plans have come and gone over the years.

