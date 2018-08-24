Las Vegas couple wins $102K jackpot at local casino

One lucky Las Vegas couple earned a big payday last week at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.
The couple hit a $102,008.13 IGT Triple Star jackpot on Wednesday, August 15, according to a press release. The jackpot was the second big win at Sam’s Town in the last two months. On July 31, a player hit a $762,479.60 jackpot on Aristocrat’s Buffalo Thundering 7’s game.
Congratulations to Las Vegas locals, Jon and Barbara, on winning a $102,009 jackpot @samstownlv! #WinnerWednesday #BoydGaming #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/3cUXDELkIF
— Boyd Gaming Corp (@boydgaming) August 22, 2018