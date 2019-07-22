107°F
Business

Las Vegas developer Rhodes sells mansion for $16M to mystery buyer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2019 - 2:55 pm
 

Developer Jim Rhodes has sold his Las Vegas megamansion for $16 million to a mystery buyer.

Rhodes, whose past projects include the Rhodes Ranch golf course community, sold his 2-acre spread at 5212 Spanish Heights Drive in the southwest valley to an entity called Dacia LLC, property records show.

The sale, one of the most expensive home purchases ever in Las Vegas, closed Friday.

Listing broker Michael Zelina, owner of Red Luxury, declined to comment on the buyer’s identity, citing a confidentiality agreement, and acknowledged he doesn’t even know who it is.

“This was a little unique,” Zelina said.

Rhodes said Monday he is also in the dark about who bought his house.

“I’ve been asked that question a million times, but I do not know,” Rhodes said.

Dacia’s mailing address listed in the sales paperwork filed with Clark County, 4495 S. Pecos Road, is the same as law firm Mushkin Cica Coppedge, whose practice areas include real estate law.

Partner Joe Coppedge said in an email Monday he was not familiar with the transaction but added perhaps it was something one of his partners worked on.

The other partners, Michael Mushkin and Dawn Cica, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

The sales paperwork says Dacia is both a Nevada- and Delaware-registered company. The Nevada Secretary of State’s business-entity search page does not show a record of a Dacia LLC; the Delaware Division of Corporations’ website does, but it does not shed any light on who is behind the entity.

Dacia’s new digs are off Tropicana Avenue and the 215 Beltway in Spanish Hills, a guard-gated community that Rhodes developed. It features a 19,798-square-foot main house as well as a casita and a pool house, former listing broker Heidi Kasama of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices previously told the Review-Journal.

It also has an infinity-edge pool, copper-accented rooflines, stone flooring, marble and onyx countertops, a movie theater, a wine cellar, a dog shower in the laundry room, a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the valley, and a two-level closet that, according to Rhodes, spans about 1,100 square feet.

The home was initially listed for sale in January for $29,995,000. Zelina said he got the listing in early May and sought $25 million.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

