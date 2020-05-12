Las Vegas’ Downtown Container Park reopening Thursday

Management announced the open-air, food-and-retail complex at Fremont and Seventh streets would operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

An empty Container Park as activity remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas’ Downtown Container Park is reopening Thursday.



Some businesses or services may not be open during the Phase One reopening, the statement said, including the flame-shooting praying mantis out front and the playground in the courtyard.

The announcement Tuesday followed Gov. Steve Sisolak’s recent decision to allow restaurants, salons and certain other businesses to open at 50 percent capacity and with other restrictions, following sweeping statewide shutdowns he ordered in March to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Container Park is owned by DTP Companies, which was launched by Zappos chief executive Tony Hsieh to pump $350 million into real estate, restaurants, tech startups and other ventures in downtown Las Vegas.

DTP was formerly known as Downtown Project.

