98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Las Vegas electrical engineering firm buys Spring Valley industrial building

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 12:19 pm
 
PSI Commerce Center Phase II Building 1, a new industrial building, in Spring Valley has sold. ...
PSI Commerce Center Phase II Building 1, a new industrial building, in Spring Valley has sold. (Courtesy)

A 48,681-square-foot industrial warehouse building finished in July has already been sold to a Las Vegas electrical engineering and design studio for $12.3 million.

PSI Commerce Center Phase II Building 1, a class A flex industrial warehouse building, was sold to Nevatronix, a company that focuses on precision sheet metal fabrication, wire harnessing, circuit boards and 3D printing along with electro-mechanical assembly. The building is located just over a mile from the 215 Interchange via Rainbow Boulevard, close to Summerlin.

Tyler Ecklund of CBRE Group Inc. represented the seller, PSI Warm Springs, LLC, and Erik Sexton with NAI Vegas represented the buyer in the transaction.

“Building 1 adds much-needed class A flex industrial inventory to the Southwest submarket, one of the tightest submarkets in the Las Vegas region,” said Ecklund. “As an owner-user, the buyer will benefit from a plethora of advantages, from strong fundamentals to the area’s abundance of amenities and access to the 215 Beltway.”

Industrial real estate is picking up steam in Southern Nevada, according to a new report from Colliers, a global commercial real estate company. A splurge of new inventory is hitting the market and pre-leasing rates are climbing.

According to CBRE, the region’s industrial market added 3.2 million square feet of inventory in the second quarter of this year, and most of this space was already pre-leased at completion.

CBRE noted in a press release for the sale that the Las Vegas industrial market recorded 3.1 million square feet of net absorption in the second quarter of 2023, bringing the year-to-date total to 4.9 million square feet. The industrial market’s vacancy rate remains at a near-record low, despite having risen 30 basis points in the first half of 2023.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
2
Bally’s may have higher priorities than Tropicana ballpark
Bally’s may have higher priorities than Tropicana ballpark
3
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
4
VICTOR JOECKS: How much CCSD teachers make will stun you
VICTOR JOECKS: How much CCSD teachers make will stun you
5
Raiders open preseason with victory over 49ers
Raiders open preseason with victory over 49ers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A new marquee is revealed at Durango Casino & Resort on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vega ...
Durango set to hire 1,200 for new casino
RJ

The Durango casino-resort, Station Casinos’ latest project, announced Monday plans to fill 1,200 positions for its Nov. 20 targeted opening.

More stories
Industrial real estate picking up steam across Southern Nevada
Industrial real estate picking up steam across Southern Nevada
Central Las Vegas industrial park sells to California firm
Central Las Vegas industrial park sells to California firm
‘Not a lot of space’: Limited supply impacting Las Vegas retail market
‘Not a lot of space’: Limited supply impacting Las Vegas retail market
New Southwest Las Vegas office building adds tenants
New Southwest Las Vegas office building adds tenants
How 900 acres of BLM land heading to auction could be developed
How 900 acres of BLM land heading to auction could be developed
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned