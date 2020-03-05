Las Vegas’ evolving skyline grows taller, wider, more diverse

From the new Allegiant Stadium near the Strip to the 35-floor Circa property downtown, skylines across the valley are beginning to shift as various construction projects near completion.

An aerial view of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion under construction on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Overall, more than $23.6 billion has been invested in major projects in Southern Nevada, according to research firm Applied Analysis.

These projects have not only boosted construction jobs and wages, but are poised to draw in more tourists, according to Jeremy Aguero, a principal analyst for Applied Analysis.

“Think about it in terms of Allegiant Stadium,” Aguero said. “People want to see a game, or see Garth Brooks play in the stadium. That’s going to drive visitation.”

David Schwartz, a professor and gaming historian for UNLV, agreed.

“I think it’ll really be transformative,” he said referencing construction throughout the valley. “In a lot of ways, it’s going to help keep Las Vegas current and keep it new.”

MSG Sphere

The 17,000-seat entertainment venue, located just east of The Venetian, is set to open next year. The Madison Square Garden Company’s $1.66 billion facility promises a fully-immersive experience that surrounds guests with the largest and highest-resolution LED screen on Earth. The MSG Co. expects the project will be the most utilized performance venue in its portfolio, and expects it to host concert residencies and corporate events. MSG Sphere broke ground in September 2018.

Resorts World Las Vegas

The $4.3 billion, 3,500-room resort is set to open the summer of 2021. Built on the former site of the Stardust, the property has two 59-story towers — one of which is set to be equipped with the largest LED screen in North America. Malaysia-based Genting Group activated construction at the site in 2017.

The resort plans to offer a 5,000-seat theater, a 220,000-square-foot pool complex with seven pools, a spa and fitness center, a collection of casual and fine-dining food and beverage concepts, and 350,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

Las Vegas Convention Center

The second phase of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion and renovation project is expected to open in time for the CES 2021 trade show in January.

The $980.3 million project first broke ground in 2018 and adds 1.4 million square feet to the convention center’s current 3.2 million square feet. It features 150,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as a 600,000-square-foot exhibition hall that will help form the second-largest conference facility in North America.

Google Data Center

The $600 million Google data center in Henderson is slated to open by the end of the year. The project is expected to serve billions of users around the world, and broke ground in July 2019.

In 2018, Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved $25.2 million of tax abatements for Design LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Google. The subsidiary will own the facility and is in charge of its construction, while Google will handle operations and hiring.

Circa

The 777-room resort-casino is expected to be completed in December after beginning construction in early 2019.

The project is set to open with 512 rooms and suites, and would be the tallest building in downtown Las Vegas. The property will include a 1,201-space “Garage Mahal,” six tiered pools that are expected to be open year-round and a 134-by-41-foot screen that will show sporting events.

Allegiant Stadium

After breaking ground in November 2017, the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium is set to be substantially complete July 31. The new home of the Raiders will be located northwest of Russell Road and Interstate 15, and includes lanai doors and a translucent roof.

The team’s $75 million, 55-acre corporate headquarters and practice facility in Henderson is expected to be completed by June. City records show it was designed to include indoor and outdoor fields, a gym, a sand pit and offices. The Raiders broke ground on the project early last year.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. The MSG Sphere is a project by The Madison Square Garden Company and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

