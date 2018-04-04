Las Vegas expo center plan one step closer to approval

Plans for a 350,000-square-foot expo and convention center in downtown Las Vegas got a push forward Wednesday, with an endorsement from the city’s redevelopment agency.

World Market Center on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. It was recently sold to the Blackstone Group. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Plans call for the city to contribute $30 million in tax increment financing toward the $76 million project planned for the World Market Center campus along Grand Central Parkway.

“This is the best news we’ve had in seven years,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman proclaimed after a unanimous vote of the redevelopment agency, which has the same members as the City Council.

Councilman-elect Cedric Crear, who will represent the part of the city where the project is planned after he’s sworn in on April 18, asked his soon-to-be colleagues Wednesday morning to hold off on voting so he has a chance to ask questions and get up to speed on the plans.

“Time is of the essence,” Councilman Bob Coffin said, before making a motion to approve the non-binding term sheet that lays out the plans.

The City Council will take a future vote on a formal agreement.

International Market Centers chief executive Bob Maracich said the company has been advised to “put the gas pedal to the floor” by construction industry experts, because of the likelihood of steel tariffs and competition for labor locally with other large-scale projects.

The goal is for the center to open in summer 2020, Maracich said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

