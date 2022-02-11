Las Vegas firm breaks ground on new hotel

Las Vegas real estate firm Nigro Development has broken ground on a SpringHill Suites hotel in the south valley. (Courtesy/Ronda Churchill for Nigro Development)

An artist's rendering of a new SpringHill Suites hotel by Nigro Development in the southern Las Vegas Valley. (Courtesy)

A Southern Nevada real estate firm is building another small hotel in the valley.

Nigro Development held a ceremonial groundbreaking last week for a 127-room SpringHill Suites, located at Decatur Boulevard just north of the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

The four-story project is scheduled to be finished in early 2023, according to a news release.

“The southwest region of Las Vegas has developed so much in recent years, and there is an increasing need for this type of property to support those in the community as the population and visitor numbers grow, along with the new industrial businesses opening in the area,” said Michael Nigro, president of the firm’s Nigro Construction arm, in a prepared statement.

The firm’s other hotel projects include a Residence Inn on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson and a Fairfield Inn & Suites on Sky Pointe Drive in the northwest valley, both of which were completed in 2019.

Nigro also broke ground in fall 2020 on a 119-room TownePlace Suites at Nexus Way and Lamb Boulevard in North Las Vegas. That hotel is scheduled to open this spring.

