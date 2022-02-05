Las Vegas firm launches $10K grants to local nonprofits

Rimini Street Inc. launched a grant program this week to give Las Vegas area nonprofits a chance to receive $10,000.

Employees of Rimini Street, a Las Vegas-based software company, pose with donations to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. The company is launching an annual grant program by offering five $10,000 donations to Southern Nevada nonprofits. (Courtesy of Rimini Street)

A Las Vegas-based software company has launched an annual grant program, starting with its hometown.

Rimini Street Inc., a software provider that also offers third-party support for products such as Oracle, will give five $10,000 grants to nonprofits in the Las Vegas area this year.

The RMNI LOVE grant program was born out of the company’s charitable arm Rimini Street Foundation, said Janet Ravin, founder and committee chair of the foundation. In 2015, the company began offering grants to employee-nominated charities. This year, they wanted to expand their options to the public.

“Rimini Street is a very global company, but we’re very vested in our hometown,” Ravin said. “We want people to understand that we are a Las Vegas success story and we really want to give back to this community through good actions, hiring of solid people and creating jobs and supporting this community with one good act at a time.”

The grant is not limited to any particular work, Ravin said. Rather, the company wants to give to an organization that aligns with its goals of equal opportunity for all and one with a measurable impact.

The company plans to offer the grant program in other global markets where it operates each year, Ravin said.

Applications are available online until Feb. 28. Winners will be announced in March.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.