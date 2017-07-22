Las Vegas gamers to compete against other cities

Super League Gaming, an amateur e-sports league, recently expanded into Las Vegas.

Online qualifying rounds for locals to try to make the second season of the Las Vegas team called the Wildcards kicked off Friday and will run through Monday.

Anybody in greater Las Vegas can pay $5 to join the online tournament. Players will compete against each other “and then the very best players for Las Vegas” will form the Wildcards team, said Super League Gaming CEO Ann Hand.

The Wildcards will then meet in person at the Century Santa Fe Station for a series of matches starting July 3 during which the team will work together to defeat Super League Gaming teams in 11 other cities. The top two city teams will compete Aug 16.

“We’re only in 12 cities and we picked those very carefully,” Hand said.

She said Las Vegas was chosen because it has:

— a strong local gaming community, according to their market research

— strong local venue support for hosting team events

— the “quality of university e-sports teams that are getting established at UNLV and other schools”

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.