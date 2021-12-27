51°F
Las Vegas GameWorks complex at Town Square has closed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2021 - 11:22 am
 
GameWorks is seen at Town Square Las Vegas located at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas o ...
GameWorks is seen at Town Square Las Vegas located at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 15, 2015. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Las Vegas resident Dakota Goode, 27, center, competes in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Showdow ...
Las Vegas resident Dakota Goode, 27, center, competes in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Showdown tournament at GameWorks in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Bryan Fernandez, from right, his son Bryson and wife Leila experience the XD Dark Ride at GameW ...
Bryan Fernandez, from right, his son Bryson and wife Leila experience the XD Dark Ride at GameWorks in Town Square on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Arcade and entertainment complex GameWorks announced it has closed, including its Las Vegas location.

Operators pointed to the coronavirus pandemic’s economic effects for slowed business, they said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“The past 20 months and counting we have seen our business turned upside down and the continued slow economic recovery has left us no choice other than to close,” the post read.

The arcade chain has been in business since July 1996, according to the post. Locally, it had a location on the Strip near MGM until 2012. Two years later, it opened its most recent location at the Town Square shopping mall, located at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to Review-Journal archives.

The location in Town Square offered 7,000 square feet of arcade games, eight bowling lanes and an eSports Arena.

GameWorks is also closing its arcades in or near Seattle, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Chicago and Denver.

GameWorks was as a collaboration between movie studios DreamWorks and Universal Studios and Japanese video game company Sega, according to a 2010 news story by Reuters.

DreamWorks left the partnership in 2001 and Sega GameWorks filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2004, selling its stores to Sega Entertainment in 2005. Sega Entertainment then shut down and liquidated in 2010.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

